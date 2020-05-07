Maine food plant set to reopen after 51 workers tested positive for coronavirus

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Portland meat-processing plant where 51 workers tested positive for the coronavirus is set to reopen.

The Tyson Foods plant, which shut down on Friday after an outbreak was discovered, is getting back to business Thursday after all workers and contractors were tested, a spokesman said.

The company relaxed its attendance policy to encourage the workforce, mostly made of up immigrants, to stay home if workers are feeling sick. Tyson has paid workers while the plant was idle.