Moderna gets approval to start mid-stage trial of its coronavirus vaccine

Cambridge biotech Moderna said Thursday that it has gotten approval to start the second phase of a clinical trial of its potential vaccine for COVID-19 and that the company hopes to begin testing it on 600 volunteers shortly.
If the vaccine is safe and effective ― big “ifs” in the world of biopharma, where most experimental drugs and vaccines ultimately never win approval ― Moderna plans to begin testing it in the third and final phase of clinical trials early this summer. The company had previously predicted the final phase would start in the fall.
“The imminent Phase 2 study start is a crucial step forward as we continue to advance the clinical development of mRNA-1273, our vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2," Moderna’s chief executive, Stephane Bancel, said of the virus that causes COVID-19.
Most public health experts predict it will be at least 12 to 18 months before any vaccine could be deployed, and some say that’s naively optimistic. Many vaccine makers say they hope a number of candidates move forward into late-stage trials because it’s so challenging to develop a successful formula.
Shares of Moderna, which has no approved products, rose by more than 16 percent in premarket trading after the company announced that the Food and Drug Administration cleared its vaccine for the mid-stage trial. Shares have since fallen to about 6 percent above Wednesday’s closing price.
Moderna was the first drug company to enter clinical trials with a potential vaccine, which researchers began injecting into the shoulders of healthy volunteers on March 16 in Seattle. There are at least 123 vaccine candidates around the world, according to the Milken Institute, an economic think tank in Santa Monica, Calif.
