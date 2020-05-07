Moderna gets approval to start mid-stage trial of its coronavirus vaccine

Cambridge biotech Moderna said Thursday that it has gotten approval to start the second phase of a clinical trial of its potential vaccine for COVID-19 and that the company hopes to begin testing it on 600 volunteers shortly.

If the vaccine is safe and effective ― big “ifs” in the world of biopharma, where most experimental drugs and vaccines ultimately never win approval ― Moderna plans to begin testing it in the third and final phase of clinical trials early this summer. The company had previously predicted the final phase would start in the fall.

“The imminent Phase 2 study start is a crucial step forward as we continue to advance the clinical development of mRNA-1273, our vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2," Moderna’s chief executive, Stephane Bancel, said of the virus that causes COVID-19.