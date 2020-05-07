Checks going to the deceased are another cruel folly of this administration

I read Sean P. Murphy’s article Friday morning about stimulus checks going to deceased people (“Her mother died months ago. So why is the getting a stimulus check?” Business, May 1). Imagine my surprise when I took in my mail a few hours later and found a $1,200 stimulus check for my mother, who died more than two years ago. In fact, the letter was addressed to my mother with the letters “DECD” after her name.

This is an enormous mistake on the part of the government, costing who knows how many millions of dollars. The even more distressing thing is that so many low-income and undocumented individuals won’t receive checks at all. The gross incompetency of the current administration, coupled with its profound heartlessness, is stunning.