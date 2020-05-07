Columnist misses chance to dig deeper into Markey’s coronavirus efforts

Scot Lehigh may be mildly impressed, though sarcastically, with Joseph P. Kennedy III because he suspended his Senate campaign in response to the coronavirus, and cites Kennedy’s own assertion that he has dedicated himself to addressing COVID-19 and “Senator Markey didn’t” (“Joe Kennedy looks deep inside himself — and discovers a cool head in a time of crisis,” Opinion, May 1). Meanwhile, Lehigh says, Senator Ed Markey “diligently” helped secure unemployment benefits for gig workers and $300 million for the fishing industry. Lehigh further acknowledges that Markey’s campaign manager pointed him to “a 17-page, 119-item list of things Markey has done in response to the coronavirus, should you have . . . time and interest (I, um, didn’t).“

Lehigh is, um, a journalist. His job is to provide information for his readers. I, for one, would be quite interested in knowing of 119 concrete things that Markey has done in response to the coronavirus. If the two accomplishments reported are any indication, it would be a list worth taking the time to read.