Don’t look back: Reenvisioning life after coronavirus

Will people stop shaking hands? Will almost everyone work from home? From here out, will you always be able to get a six-pack with your takeout? Nearly overnight, the coronavirus outbreak is leading to swift changes in how we live, work, and play — and in our communities and government. Some of the experiments to adapt to COVID-19 have the potential to become permanent cultural shifts. For instance, the Globe’s editorial board argues that the sudden embrace of telemedicine should not yield to the medical profession going back to its old hesitancy around remote appointments. One Boston doctor wrote for Globe Ideas calling for the end of the handshake; another op-ed writer called for voting by mail in all 50 states. What do you think? When the outbreak subsides, what would you shed from the past and what would you keep about our new way of life? What still needs to be reimagined?

Responses may be used in Globe Opinion’s forthcoming newsletter, Don’t Look Back.