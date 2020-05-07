Has the coronavirus made Boston drivers even worse?

As a health care worker deemed essential, I’ve been commuting from MetroWest to a Boston hospital daily throughout the pandemic, and I read Andrea Estes and Matt Rocheleau’s article “Honk if you didn’t get a ticket” (Metro, May 1) with great interest. Ironically, it was published on the same day I experienced a near miss that was shocking, even by Massachusetts standards.

I drove home through Wellesley, and as I approached the crosswalk at the Wellesley Hills train station, I saw a pedestrian nearing the crosswalk. So I slowed down and stopped. As the lights were flashing, I watched an eastbound vehicle fly through the crosswalk without slowing down. Luckily, the pedestrian saw the vehicle too and was unhurt. But while I was watching this, I heard an unmistakable sound, and the car behind me was rear-ended. This was around 4 p.m., with no weather issues.