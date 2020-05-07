Has the coronavirus made Boston drivers even worse?

As a health care worker deemed essential, I’ve been commuting from MetroWest to a Boston hospital daily throughout the pandemic, and I read Andrea Estes and Matt Rocheleau’s article “Honk if you didn’t get a ticket” (Metro, May 1) with great interest. Ironically, it was published on the same day I experienced a near miss that was shocking, even by Massachusetts standards.
I drove home through Wellesley, and as I approached the crosswalk at the Wellesley Hills train station, I saw a pedestrian nearing the crosswalk. So I slowed down and stopped. As the lights were flashing, I watched an eastbound vehicle fly through the crosswalk without slowing down. Luckily, the pedestrian saw the vehicle too and was unhurt. But while I was watching this, I heard an unmistakable sound, and the car behind me was rear-ended. This was around 4 p.m., with no weather issues.
Earlier last week, during the afternoon commute, I encountered an accident on Storrow Drive westbound, with two cars against the guardrail, and a short while later, I came upon a crash that had just happened on the Mass Pike westbound in Allston.
Has everyone just forgotten how to drive in the past six weeks?
Please, at least let me enjoy the commute I’ve been experiencing up until now.
Lois F. Parker
Holliston