High court makes history in response to coronavirus

For all the tragedy that COVID-19 has visited upon this nation, there have been the occasional dividends. Allowing the proceedings of the Supreme Court to at last be heard in real time is a glimpse of what could be — a moment not to be forgotten and definitely not to be abandoned when life returns to some kind of post-COVID normalcy.

“Oyez! Oyez! Oyez!” With the cry of those ancient words, the US Supreme Court finally entered the 21st century this week, livestreaming the audio of its oral arguments for the first time. And in another first for the high court, justices and lawyers were all beamed in remotely — conducting those arguments via teleconference.

After canceling its March and April sittings, the court announced it would hear 10 of those postponed cases remotely over six days in May. The first was a rather arcane case involving whether the travel website Booking.com can trademark its name. (The US Patent and Trademark Office thinks not.) On Wednesday, the court heard a challenge by the Little Sisters of the Poor to contraceptive coverage in the Affordable Care Act and scheduled for next week is President Trump’s legal fight to prevent his tax and financial records from being turned over to a congressional committee and a New York prosecutor.

The initial broadcast effort had a few glitches as Chief Justice John Roberts played master of ceremonies, calling on each of his colleagues in order of seniority — so not the more freewheeling “hot bench” of an in-person session. But the format even prompted Justice Clarence Thomas to engage in questioning of both sides — something the judge rarely does and has at times disparaged as superfluous.

And, of course, that the proceedings took place by phone meant both the justices and the lawyers had no nonverbal cues to depend on — something that had been noted as a challenge by Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Ralph Gants last month at that court’s first foray into hearing arguments remotely. The SJC is continuing its remote sessions this week.

But the most striking innovation for the nation’s highest court is the transparency provided by the real-time audio. Usually the court makes those recordings available at the end of each sitting week. Only in a relative handful of cases has it released same-day audio, most recently in the 2018 case involving President Trump’s travel ban.

Nine of the 13 federal appeals courts have already started livestreaming audio of their proceedings during the pandemic. Unfortunately, the First Circuit, of which Boston is a part, is not one of them — at least not yet.

You don’t have to be a legal scholar or a courthouse regular to want to listen in. According to a 2018 poll taken for Fix The Court, a nonpartisan group advocating for greater transparency in the judicial system, some 67 percent of those polled favor livestreaming audio of the court, to 29 percent opposed. Of course, 67 percent also favored opening up the high court to TV cameras.

That would indeed be the best of all possible worlds. As of 2006, all 50 state courts allowed for some camera presence in their courtrooms. And as the technology advances, broadcasting audio and video directly from the courtroom has become less obtrusive.

Only the federal court system remains an outlier, where sketch artists provide the only visual representation of the inside of federal courtrooms.

Our nation’s highest courts should be doing all they can to support the desire for engagement by citizens in this project of democracy. In his 2014 annual report on the federal judiciary, Roberts wrote, “Judges and court executives are understandably circumspect in introducing change to a court system that works well until they are satisfied that they are introducing change for the good.”

That was the year the court finally made most court documents available online.

In that same report, Roberts referred to the bronze tortoises at the base of the high court’s exterior lampposts, a reminder of the famous “winner” of that race with the hare. They symbolize, he wrote, “the judiciary’s commitment to constant but deliberate progress in the cause of justice.”

This week the court, however reluctantly, took a step toward greater transparency and accessibility. The high heavens did not fall. It was indeed long overdue progress, and it must not be lost.

Surely Justice Roberts also knows that tortoise he’s so fond of invoking was slow but it never, ever marched backward.

