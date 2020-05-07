Show us the tape, Sheriff Hodgson

But the rest of the story has turned into a which-side-do-you-believe quandary. Hodgson alleges the inmates started the fight, causing $25,000 in damage to the C. Carlos Carreiro Immigration Detention Center by trashing the unit. The detainees, for their part, say it was Hodgson himself and his officers who attacked them first, and that it was jail staff who broke glass and damaged the facilities in order to stage a riot .

Here’s what both sides agree on: The incident began when a group of 10 detainees refused to be moved to a different area of the facility for COVID-19 testing, which escalated into a melee that involved pepper spray and canines. Three detainees ended up in the hospital, but no jail staff personnel were hurt. Bristol County Sheriff Thomas M. Hodgson himself participated in the altercation.

Three separate investigations have been launched to determine exactly what happened the evening of May 1 during a confrontation between immigrant detainees and corrections officers inside the Bristol County jail in North Dartmouth.

There is security footage but Hodgson said he won’t release it until the investigations are completed. Yet there is no reason why the public cannot see video evidence now. The official parallel inquiries are welcome and necessary, but Hodgson ultimately answers to voters. He should feel compelled to clear the air with the public as soon as possible.

The three bodies investigating the incident now are the Office of the Inspector General at the US Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, (Hodgson holds immigration detainees on behalf of ICE at North Dartmouth); the office of Attorney General Maura Healey; and the state Senate’s Post Audit and Oversight Committee. In a statement, Healey’s office said it had requested Hodgson to produce security footage and other documents related to the incident.

A window at the ICE facility at the Bristol County sheriff's correctional complex in North Dartmouth last Saturday, where someone had scrawled "Help us!!" John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Meanwhile, Bristol on Monday announced its first case of the coronavirus in an immigrant currently under its care; several jail staffers have also tested positive. The violent clash came on the heels of a class-action lawsuit filed in March on behalf of immigrant detainees at the Bristol facility, many of whom suffer from medical conditions like hypertension and asthma. In the suit, the detainees argued that they are not safe from the coronavirus pandemic due to unsanitary conditions at the jail and asked for humanitarian release. A federal judge agreed and ordered ICE to release at least some of the most vulnerable prisoners under bail conditions. Since the suit was filed, 50 ICE detainees have been released. And on Thursday, the judge ordered all remaining detainees and staff to be tested and for no more immigrant detainees to be admitted into the facility. He noted that Hodgson “has shown deliberate indifference to serious harm” of the virus to his ICE detainees.

Hodgson can easily put this ugly incident, where deadly force was deployed, to rest by being fully transparent and accountable to the people who elected him. Release the tape, sheriff.