Home of the Week: Condo adds splashes of color and a roof deck bar

Year built: 2001

Square feet: 1,137

Beds: 2

Baths: 2 full

Sewer/water: Public

Condo fee: $220 a month

Taxes: $6,173 (2020, without residential exemption)

The Polish Triangle may not be the ethnic enclave it once was, but this penthouse condo with a private roof deck is perfectly positioned to take advantage of what the neighborhood is — a residential area close to South Bay Plaza and near downtown.

Polish Triangle-Dorchester David Butler/Globe staff

Located in a six-unit condo building constructed in 2001 where there was once a parking lot, this unit has an interior stairwell to the third-floor entry and the condo’s open floor plan. The space, encompassing the dining and living areas, is an excellent showcase for the hardwood flooring, the recessed lights, and the thick crown molding found throughout the single-level home.

Surprises await around nearly every corner.

The visual centerpiece of the combined spaces is a gas fireplace framed by a white stone surround. The television sits above it. Opposite the fireplace and near the stairwell is a recessed nook that could easily be set aside for office space. The dining area is on the left-hand side of the room. A chandelier with metal arms and glass in a blue-and-white gradient looks sharp over a circular table with seating for four.

The dining area flows into the kitchen, which gives good reason to stop and look. In an artistic gesture, the owner hung the face of a post office cabinet — the one with the little glass doors, the keyholes, and those knobs that usually don’t turn when you’re in a hurry — in a wall. It’s something that wound its way from a Harvard University residence hall. (Figuring out the combinations for all 28 mailboxes might prove diverting these days.) It will not be included in the sale.

The kitchen bestows other surprises in the form of pops of color, from the multicolored mosaic tile backsplash that shimmers to the blue, white, and black wall and soffit paint. The kitchen also features solid maple cabinets, dark granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances, including a gas stove.

From here, a hallway transits to the rear of the house, and rooms of importance flow off it, starting with the updated shower-only guest bath. The shower boasts a frameless-glass door, pale blue tile that mimics bamboo, and a gray porcelain tile floor (also found in the rest of the bath). There is a single vanity with a Carrara marble top.

Directly across the hall is the master suite, the pick of the two bedrooms, with a set of windows on one wall, a double-door closet, crown molding, and a drum ceiling light. Measuring at 163 square feet, the space can accommodate a king-sized bed.

The updated master bath offers a shower with a frameless-glass door, multiple heads, a seat, and a surround and floor of blue porcelain tile with a linen look. The bath also has a single floating vanity with a white-glass top and a medicine cabinet with doors that open upward.

Continuing down the hallway, on the right one finds a laundry closet with stacked appliances behind a partially slatted door.

Next door is the second bedroom, which at 139 square feet is not that much smaller than the master. This space has two windows, a ceiling light with a drum shade, and a single-door closet.

The hallway ends in two doors: one with glass that opens to the private rear balcony, and the second, which grants access to the stairwell to the 1,100-square-foot, yours-only roof deck. The deck has a white fence, is large enough for a table for six, and offers views stretching to downtown Boston. The surprise up here? The built-in bar with power, water, a wine fridge, and an ice chest.

The unit comes with one deeded parking space in the rear of the building and a 168square-foot locked storage space in the basement.

Jennifer Sandlin of Cornerstone Real Estate in Boston is the listing agent. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on the home.

