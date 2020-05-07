Celtics to inform season ticket-holders of compensation options for remaining games

The Celtics this week are informing season ticket-holders of compensation options for the nine remaining regular-season home games in the 2019-20 season. According to a team spokesman, the season ticket-holders will have the option of being fully refunded or carrying over the credit to next season, with a 10 percent bonus added.

Fans who purchased single-game tickets through the Celtics or their ticketing partner, Ticketmaster, are also eligible for refunds or future credits.