Celtics to inform season ticket-holders of compensation options for remaining games

The Celtics this week are informing season ticket-holders of compensation options for the nine remaining regular-season home games in the 2019-20 season. According to a team spokesman, the season ticket-holders will have the option of being fully refunded or carrying over the credit to next season, with a 10 percent bonus added.
Fans who purchased single-game tickets through the Celtics or their ticketing partner, Ticketmaster, are also eligible for refunds or future credits.
The NBA season has been postponed indefinitely because of COVID-19. Although the remaining regular-season games have not been canceled yet, it has become clear if any are played, fans will not be in attendance.
The Celtics have a pay-as-you-go plan for the postseason, so they had yet to collect money from fans for this season’s playoffs.
