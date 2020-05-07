Erin McDermott becomes first woman to be named Harvard athletic director

McDermott, who officially begins her duties July 1, replaces outgoing AD Bob Scalise, who announced in October that he would step down at the end of the school year after 19 years in the position and more than 40 at the university.

On Thursday, McDermott was named athletic director at Harvard, where she will oversee the largest varsity sports program in the country and become the first woman to lead the department at the university.

Her start as a student-athlete came at Oakmont Regional High School in Ashburnham, 28 miles north of Worcester. A Westminster native, Erin McDermott went on to star on the basketball court at Hofstra. For the past seven years, she has overseen the athletic department at the University of Chicago after previous stops as an athletic administrator in the Ivy League at Columbia and Princeton.

Advertisement

“This role is perfect in every way,” McDermott told the Harvard Gazette.

“I know there will be challenges, the current situation with the pandemic being one of them, but I’m excited to return to athletics at a level I believe in. The Ivy League is a model for Division 1, and Harvard already has a natural platform to be a model for other institutions.

"More than ever, we need to have a voice that brings in excellence in every way, and I look forward to having that strong voice.”

Her link to the Ivy League began with a stint as assistant director of compliance at Columbia. Then, in a 13-year run at Princeton, McDermott rose from an administrative position to deputy director under AD Gary Walters.

“We are thrilled to welcome Erin McDermott to the University,” said Harvard president Larry Bacow. “She understands and appreciates the values of the Ivy League — that our athletes are students first.

Advertisement

"She brings to her new role deep and broad experience as well as an abiding love of competition. I am confident that she will build on the considerable accomplishments of Bob Scalise at a moment of remarkable challenge and change both across the nation and throughout higher education.”

While Harvard had been preparing for a change in leadership, the coronavirus pandemic added an unexpected element to the search. The Ivy League was the first college conference to cancel its postseason basketball tournament — and eventually all sports, before shuttering its campuses. Schools across the country soon followed suit.

Claudine Gay, dean of the faculty of arts and sciences, said McDermott understood the influence Harvard’s principles carry beyond its own campus.

“Steeped in Ivy League principles, fundamentally committed to student-athlete success, and driven by her values, Erin is someone who has formed a deep appreciation of Harvard and its place in the Ivy League, as well as the things that make the experience we create for our student-athletes unique,” Gay said in her announcement.

“Erin knows better than anyone the power of a strong community united by common values, both when we are celebrating our accomplishments and confronting challenges. In this moment, when our opportunities to be together as a community have been so disrupted, I couldn't be more excited for Erin to join us and to bring her passion for education through athletics and community-building through recreational sports to this new moment.”

McDermott graduated from Hofstra in 1994. She was named the school’s top female scholar-athlete in her senior year. She earned a Master’s degree at UMass Amherst.

Advertisement

“I envision my first 90 days on a listening tour of constituents, and my goal is to try to build relationships as quickly as I can,” McDermott said. “Credibility and trust happen through consistency in message and being able to show that I believe in this whole ideal.

"It’s not a they and us; they are us and we are them, and we are all the same.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.