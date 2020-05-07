Horse racing in Massachusetts remains on hold

The 110-day season at Plainridge — the only track that applied to host live racing in Massachusetts in 2020 — was initially scheduled to begin April 6, but the commission already had pushed that back to June 1.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission voted Thursday to postpone the start of the season at Plainridge Racecourse “until further notice.”

However, Alexandra Lightbown, the commission’s director of racing, said in a memo she had been in contact with the track’s parent company, Penn National Gaming, and that “a June 1st opening is not realistic” at this point.

“Bringing personnel on board, getting the track surface ready, having the track safety check performed, etc. all take time. We realize the hardship this pandemic has created for the horsemen and our staffs,” Lightbown wrote in the memo obtained by the State House News Service.

Lightbown reportedly stressed to the commissioners that the situation remains fluid, and could change quickly; if things do change, a re-evaluation would be in order.

