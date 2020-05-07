IndyCar set to resume June 6

IndyCar got the green flag to finally start its season, which it will do in Texas with a nighttime race June 6 without spectators. The race at Texas Motor Speedway was the next one on the schedule that hadn’t been postponed or canceled . There will be a condensed schedule, with practice, qualifying and the race taking place on the same day. There will be strict access guidelines limiting the number of personnel on site, with health screening system administered to all participants and personal protection equipment provided to everyone entering the facility.

More details on celebrity golf match

The next match involving Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson involves a $10 million donation for COVID-19 relief efforts, along with plenty of bragging rights in a star-powered foursome May 24 at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla. Turner Sports announced more details for “The Match: Champions for Charity,” a televised match between Woods and Peyton Manning against Mickelson and Tom Brady. The format will be better ball for the front nine and modified alternate shot on the back nine, meaning both players hit tee shots and they take turns from there. The match will be simulcast on May 24 at 3 p.m. EDT on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN, along with pre-match coverage available on the Bleacher Report app.

Commissoner: CFL likely canceled

Canadian Football League Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said the most likely scenario is to cancel the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ambrosie made the admission for the first time while testifying to a House of Commons standing committee on finance. Ambrosie appeared via video during a panel on arts, culture, sports and charitable organizations after news broke last week that the CFL had requested up to $150 million Canadian in assistance from the federal government. During his testimony, Ambrosie said the league’s future is “very much in jeopardy.”

Advertisement

New York baseball not priority

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio doesn’t see games returning to Yankee Stadium or Citi Field very quickly, at least not with fans. De Blasio says bigger events are going to be one of the last things that will really fit the equation as the country restarts from the coronavirus pandemic. He says the perfect time to reopen big events is “almost when the disease has really been beaten back to next to nothing.” He says the danger with big gatherings, especially, is “that could be one of the things that propels the disease back.” Opening day was scheduled for March 26 but has been postponed indefinitely.

Advertisement

Full season for MLS?

Atlanta United president Darren Eales said it’s still possible for Major League Soccer to get in a full 34-game season plus the playoffs by the end of the year. During a conference call with reporters, Eales noted that player contracts run through Dec. 31, which presumably means the league could push its MLS Cup title game to the very last day of the year. Eales said if the season doesn’t resume by the end of July, playing a full schedule would be very difficult …With his team based in the Lombardy region of Italy where nearly 15,000 people have died from the coronavirus, Brescia captain Daniele Gastaldello said his entire squad opposes resuming the Serie A soccer season. While most clubs in the Italian league are resuming training on an individual basis this week, last-place Brescia is one of the holdouts … More than 30 workers at the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee accepted voluntary severance packages as part of the federation’s attempt to trim up to 20 percent of its expenses in response to shortfalls caused by COVID-19. Furloughs and involuntary layoffs are expected to begin as soon as next week …The Peach Bowl is donating $1.09 million to help fund COVID-19 screenings in Georgia. The bowl announced it will help fund the telemedicine screening mobile app developed by Augusta University Health System. The AU Health ExpressCare app allows for free virtual screenings for the virus throughout the day with no appointment.

Advertisement







