fb-pixel

Instant replay: The best sports on TV Friday

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated May 7, 2020, an hour ago
Jason Varitek, Keith Foulke, and Doug Mientkiewicz embrace the moment in 2004.
Jason Varitek, Keith Foulke, and Doug Mientkiewicz embrace the moment in 2004.Bohn, John Globe Staff


Some channel–flipping may be required

Friday, May 8

Canadiens-Bruins, Jan. 13, 2009

Zdeno Chara scores twice and Tim Thomas stops 34 shots in a regular-season game that has a distinct playoff atmosphere.

NESN, 6 p.m.

Lakers-Celtics, Game 4, 2008 NBA Finals

The Celtics trail, 45-21, with just under five minutes remaining in the first half. Plenty of time to come back. Plenty of time.

NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.

Cardinals-Red Sox, Game 4, 2004 World Series

“Back to Foulke! … Red Sox fans have longed to hear it …”

NESN, 8:30 p.m.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.