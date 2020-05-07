Instant replay: The best sports on TV Friday

Some channel–flipping may be required

Canadiens-Bruins, Jan. 13, 2009

Zdeno Chara scores twice and Tim Thomas stops 34 shots in a regular-season game that has a distinct playoff atmosphere.

NESN, 6 p.m.

Lakers-Celtics, Game 4, 2008 NBA Finals

The Celtics trail, 45-21, with just under five minutes remaining in the first half. Plenty of time to come back. Plenty of time.

NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.

Cardinals-Red Sox, Game 4, 2004 World Series

“Back to Foulke! … Red Sox fans have longed to hear it …”

NESN, 8:30 p.m.

