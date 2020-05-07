Mass. will allow golf to resume. Here’s what golfers need to know

Massachusetts will allow golfers back to the links according to new information posted to the state website on Thursday.
Here’s what golfers need to know:
- Golf courses are still not considered essential businesses. As such, employees cannot work “on-premise," but essential services for the course – like groundskeeping and security – are allowed.
- Owners of private courses may allow people on their property, as long as people follow strict six-foot social distancing measures and there are no gatherings.
- Municipal golf courses may decide to open under the same guidelines.
Here are the rules set forth:
- Security personnel, decided by the club’s pro and head starter, will be present to enforce social distancing. No other employees can work the "recreational component" of the operation.
- Club staff must wear face masks.
- Facilities like clubhouses, pro shops, restaurants, and bag and locker rooms must remain closed.
- Caddies and golf carts will not be allowed, but players will be allowed to use push carts and carry their own bags.
- Players may not golf in groups larger than four, and those golfers must maintain six-foot social distancing.
- Tee times must be spread apart by at least 15 minutes between groups. Golfers must stay in their car until 15 minutes before their scheduled tee time, and go directly back to their vehicles after they finish playing.
- For members-only clubs: Guests are allowed, as determined by course security. Private clubs who allow non-members to book tee times can do so at their discretion.
- No sharing of golf clubs or renting of clubs is allowed, and golfers must be able to pay online or remotely.
- Flag sticks must remain in the hole, and hole liners must be raised so golfers don’t need to pick balls out of a whole. Bunker rakes must be removed; ball washers must be removed or covered. Hand sanitizer must be “readily accessible.”
- Practice putting greens, driving ranges, and chipping areas must be closed.
