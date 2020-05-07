NCAA says Kansas violations were egregious

The NCAA struck back at the University of Kansas and its men’s basketball program, calling five Level I violations that are alleged to have occurred “egregious” and arguing that they “undermine and threaten”‘‘‘‘‘college athletics. In the latest in a series of back-and-forth filings, the NCAA reiterated in a 92-page response its claim that Adidas representatives were acting as boosters when two of them — T.J. Gassnolo and Jim Gatto — helped to arrange payments to prospective recruits. Those transactions became a central point in a wide-ranging FBI probe into college basketball that has ensnared Kansas, Louisville and several other high-profile programs. “The institution secured significant recruiting and competitive advantages by committing alleged Level I men’s basketball violations,” the NCAA said. “The institution, in taking its defiant posture in this case, is indifferent to how alleged violations may have adversely impacted other NCAA institutions who acted in compliance with NCAA legislation.” Officials from Kansas have said they agree with the NCAA that Gassnola made payments to family members and handlers of two players, Billy Preston and Silvio De Sousa. But coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend said they were unaware of the transactions, backing up a statement Gassnola made during sworn testimony. But the NCAA countered with video and text documents that tie Self, Townsend and another assistant coach, Jerrance Howard, to Gassnola within the past five years. The governing body also pointed out that Adidas paid about $250,000 for an induction party for Self when he was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame . . . Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., the chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, sent a letter to NCAA leaders, conferences and schools requesting details about how college athletes can be compensated for their names, images and likenesses. Sen. Wicker, sent 20 questions to each Power Five conference, dozens of colleges and universities and committees at each of the NCAA’s three divisions. He wrote: “The committee seeks to gain a better understanding of the current system for compensating student-athletes and to hear a range of perspectives on this complex issue.”. . . Nathaniel Kilbert was hired as Alcorn State’s women’s basketball coach. Kilbert, who served as an assistant at Alcorn State from 1991-2001, led Mississippi Valley State’s women’s program for 12 seasons and became the winningest coach in program history at Arkansas-Pine Bluff when he took over that program from 2012-2019.

NHL

Canadiens’ Price offers consolation

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price reached out to 11-year-old Alex Blair and 10-year-old Jack Blair, whose parents, Greg and Jamie Blair, were killed April 18 in the Nova Scotia mass shooting. Price sent a video message to the boys, telling them: “I just want to let you know that you’re not alone. I’m thinking about you, and you have a lot of people around you that care very deeply for you.” Price said. “It’s OK to talk to them about your feelings and what you’re going through. You can and you will get through this because of the character that was given to you by your parents.” . . . The NHL condemned misogynistic comments made by Washington Capitals forward Brendan Leipsic and Florida Panthers prospect Jack Rodewald in a group chat on social media. Their comments included vulgar disparagement of the girlfriends and wives of other players. The chat also described sexual conquests in graphic terms and included discussion of cocaine use. “There is no place in our league for such statements, attitudes and behavior, no matter the form,” the NHL said in a statement on Wednesday. “We will address this inexcusable conduct with the clubs and players involved.” Leipsic, 25, who is in his fourth NHL season, apologized Wednesday for the comments and said in a statement he recognized “how inappropriate and offensive these comments are.” The Capitals released a statement to several news media organizations saying that they would deal with the matter internally.

Miscellany

Giannis’ social media accounts hacked

The social media accounts of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo were hacked on Thursday afternoon and several bizarre and offensive tweets were posted, according to the team, Antetokounmpo’s brother, Kostas, and the player’s representatives. More than a dozen tweets popped up in Antetokounmpo’s feed in the span of about five minutes, and they appeared to clearly be the work of someone other than the reigning MVP. The tweets included racial slurs, profane attacks on other players and a claim that Antetokounmpo had the coronavirus. The tweets weren’t up for long before disappearing from Antetokounmpo’s account. The Bucks said in a statement an investigation is underway.