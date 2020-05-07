Patriots’ 2020 schedule to be unveiled

It is the latest release date for the regular-season schedule in recent league history, likely due in part because the NFL reportedly has been working on several options because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 NFL schedule will be released Thursday night. The Patriots are schedule to announce theirs at 7:30 p.m.

From a New England perspective, one detail has leaked: According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Patriots will open the regular season at home against the Dolphins.

It’s also worth noting that while we are waiting for the specific dates and times to be unveiled, we already know the opponents:

Home: Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers.

Away: Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, LA Chargers, LA Rams, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks.

New England’s matchup with the Chiefs in Kansas City will mark the first time since 2016 when the Patriots will go on the road to face the defending Super Bowl champion in the regular season. (That year, they upended the Broncos – who won Super Bowl 50 – in Denver by a 16-3 score.)

In addition, with multiple road games on the West Coast, it will be interesting to see if the schedule-makers offer New England back-to-back games out there. In the past, the Patriots have stayed on the road for multiple weeks in similar situations.

And with Tom Brady no longer under center for New England, will the Patriots still be a prime-time draw in the eyes of the league? While flex scheduling could mean a change, New England has been scheduled for five prime-time games each of the last five seasons. Could that change in 2020? (In that same vein, could the schedule-makers avoid putting the Patriots and Brady and the Bucs in the same broadcast window in hopes of not potentially dividing the audience?)

