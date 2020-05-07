Patriots sign four draft picks

The team announced that linebackers Josh Uche and Cassh Maluia, kicker Justin Rohrwasser, and offensive lineman Justin Herron agreed to terms on rookie contracts. Uche’s agent revealed his agreement Wednesday.

The Patriots signed four members of their 2020 draft class.

The Patriots entered last month's draft with 12 picks and after making several trades over three days, wound up selecting 10 players.

Six picks remain unsigned, including their top pick, second-round safety Kyle Dugger out of Lenoir-Rhyne.