Paul Rabil and Premier Lacrosse are trying to lead the way for sports leagues to return safely. Will it work?

Rabil’s idea for a quarantined tournament went from a theoretical discussion to the league’s primary plan by early April, and now the framework is in place for a 16-day event to be broadcast on NBC platforms from July 25 to Aug 9.

Working with his brother and co-founder, Mike, Rabil hoped that the PLL would be able to start as scheduled with three games at Gillette Stadium beginning May 29. But he held onto an unconventional contingency plan — one that could set a precedent for sports leagues that are also grappling with how to resume play safely during the pandemic.

Soon after professional sports leagues in America shut down in March because of the coronavirus, Paul Rabil, co-founder of the Premier Lacrosse League, began to formulate scenarios that could preserve the league’s second season.

“When we say quarantined model, we mean that every player on every team, all the way to the production team and NBC talent, they all face the same protocol,” said Rabil in a phone interview Thursday.

“Everyone enters, and then the campus is closed out. There will be no departing, entrance or re-entrance. That’s what we believe is the safest way.”

A Johns Hopkins graduate who played seven seasons with the Boston Cannons after being the No. 1 pick in the 2008 Major League Lacrosse League, Rabil now is a member of Atlas LC for Premier Lacrosse.

With seven teams in the PLL, Rabil estimates that the tournament would involve slightly under 300 players and essential personnel. All participants would be tested for COVID-19 prior to arrival during a one-week training camp, upon arrival, and tested again midway through the tournament. If anyone tests positive for COVID-19 during any of those stages, the tournament would be postponed.

The 2020 PLL Championship would begin with a 14-game group stage to determine seeding for a single-elimination bracket that would crown the league champion. Rabil and his staff are scouting for locations at a secluded college or boarding school in the Southeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S.

In addition to creating their own COVID advisory board of specialists, the PLL founders have been in contact with the White House's sports committee, which has indicated that national testing capacity should improve considerably by July.

“We've made a decision based on the information we've been provided by medical professionals and [the White House] administration, as well as comparing notes with other leagues,” said Rabil.

“While we certainly feel good about this model, and the process we look to unveil, there are still a lot of unknowns. This virus is pretty unpredictable, as is the climate, and our governors are still making decisions.”

Rabil and his staff have analyzed the resumption of foreign sports leagues, as well as the plans outlined by NASCAR, UFC, and the PGA in terms of their protocols for resuming play.

Yet the challenges are different for team sports, especially for a contact sport like lacrosse. So, if the PLL can move forward safely with a quarantined tournament that features multiple stages of testing, it could set a blueprint for other leagues to follow.

“Sport has such a macroeconomic impact,” said Rabil. “It is our hope that the model we unveil can inspire and give insight to other leagues in terms of how this could work.”