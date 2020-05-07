Photos: Looking back at the Bruins’ 1970 Stanley Cup, 50 years later

Sunday marks the 50-year anniversary of the Bruins capturing the 1970 Stanley Cup, the first for the Bruins in 29 years. The championship was capped by Bobby Or’s iconic goal.
You can read Kevin Paul Dupont’s deep-dive into the historic moment, and what it felt like from the players’ perspective, here.
Here’a look at some images from that day, and the parade the following day.
How the Globe covered it
Here’s a look at the Globe’s pages from May 11, 1970.
The front page led with the Bruins victory, along with a story of the fans celebrating in the streets.
More photos ran inside, along with a story speculating on who would win the Conn Smythe Trophy to the outstanding player of the playoffs. While the award is announced moments after the conclusion of the Stanley Cup now, in 1970 it was awarded the day after. Bobby Orr took home the award.
A story on the Bruins postgame celebration ran inside the paper, along with an ad from Lechmere congratulating the team on its championship.
