Photos: Looking back at the Bruins’ 1970 Stanley Cup, 50 years later

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated May 7, 2020, 16 minutes ago
Derek Sanderson (left) Bobby Orr (middle) and Phil Esposito celebrated in the locker room after winning the Stanley Cup in 1970.
Derek Sanderson (left) Bobby Orr (middle) and Phil Esposito celebrated in the locker room after winning the Stanley Cup in 1970.Globe Photo/Frank O'Brien

Sunday marks the 50-year anniversary of the Bruins capturing the 1970 Stanley Cup, the first for the Bruins in 29 years. The championship was capped by Bobby Or’s iconic goal.

You can read Kevin Paul Dupont’s deep-dive into the historic moment, and what it felt like from the players’ perspective, here.

Here’a look at some images from that day, and the parade the following day.

Johnny Bucyk carried the Stanley Cup as he skated around the ice at Boston Garden.
Johnny Bucyk carried the Stanley Cup as he skated around the ice at Boston Garden.AP


Bruins defenseman Teddy Green, center, wipes away tears as he is surrounded by teammates. Green was out of action for the season after being injured in a stick swinging fray in a preseason game.
Bruins defenseman Teddy Green, center, wipes away tears as he is surrounded by teammates. Green was out of action for the season after being injured in a stick swinging fray in a preseason game. Associated Press


General manager Milt Schmidt, assistant GM Tom Johnson, Bobby Orr and coach Harry Sinden posed with the Stanley Cup after the game.
General manager Milt Schmidt, assistant GM Tom Johnson, Bobby Orr and coach Harry Sinden posed with the Stanley Cup after the game. Alwin Ruelle/The Boston Globe


Bobby Orr and Don Marcotte are surrounded by fans at the victory parade the next day.
Bobby Orr and Don Marcotte are surrounded by fans at the victory parade the next day.Ed Farrand Globe Staff/Globe Archive


Bobby Orr (sunglasses) waves to a sea of humanity as the convertible he is traveling in tries to make its way along Washington Street during the victory parade.
Bobby Orr (sunglasses) waves to a sea of humanity as the convertible he is traveling in tries to make its way along Washington Street during the victory parade.UPI/The Boston Globe - The Boston Gl


The Stanley Cup makes its way through the crowd.
The Stanley Cup makes its way through the crowd.Ted Dully/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe


Fans lined the streets of Boston for the Bruins Stanley Cup parade.
Fans lined the streets of Boston for the Bruins Stanley Cup parade. Ted Dully/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

How the Globe covered it

Here’s a look at the Globe’s pages from May 11, 1970.

Front page of the Boston Globe, May 11, 1970.
Front page of the Boston Globe, May 11, 1970.Globe Archive

The front page led with the Bruins victory, along with a story of the fans celebrating in the streets.

Coverage from the May 11, 1970 edition of the Boston Globe.
Coverage from the May 11, 1970 edition of the Boston Globe.Globe Archive

More photos ran inside, along with a story speculating on who would win the Conn Smythe Trophy to the outstanding player of the playoffs. While the award is announced moments after the conclusion of the Stanley Cup now, in 1970 it was awarded the day after. Bobby Orr took home the award.

An ad in the Globe on May 11, 1970 congratulated the Bruins for winning the Cup.
An ad in the Globe on May 11, 1970 congratulated the Bruins for winning the Cup.Glove archive

A story on the Bruins postgame celebration ran inside the paper, along with an ad from Lechmere congratulating the team on its championship.

