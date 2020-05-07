Tom Brady to make Buccaneers debut against Drew Brees and Saints

Another highlight of the opening weekend will have Tom Brady’s regular-season debut with Tampa Bay against Drew Brees at New Orleans on Sept. 13 — the first matchup of 40-plus-year-old quarterbacks in NFL history.

The Texans won a regular-season game at Arrowhead Stadium in 2019, then blew a 24-0 lead in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Kansas City Chiefs will open defense of their Super Bowl championship by hosting Houston on Sept. 10 in the NFL's annual kickoff game — pending developments in the coronavirus pandemic, of course.

The opening of SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area that Sunday night has the Rams hosting the Cowboys.

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will debut on the Monday night, Sept. 21, with the Raiders facing Brees and the Saints.

The NFL schedule, not to mention offseason activities and the preseason, has to be considered tentative given the current prohibition on large gatherings.

But commissioner Roger Goodell has said the league is planning for a normal season, albeit while making contingency plans.

“The league and the clubs have been in contact with the relevant local, state and federal government authorities and will continue to do so,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

The traditional Monday night doubleheader on opening weekend will have Pittsburgh at the New York Giants, which has a rookie head coach in Joe Judge, and Tennessee at Denver.

“The No. 1 positive is we’re getting ready to play football, so that’s the biggest thing,” Judge said. “Once you get the schedule, it starts moving a little bit faster in your mind in terms of preparing for what’s in front of you.”

Top overall draft pick Joe Burrow and the Bengals start off against the sixth overall selection in April’s draft, Justin Herbert and the Chargers at Cincinnati. The Bengals also will face the other highly rated rookie quarterback Tua Tagavailoa and the Dolphins in Week 13.

Patriots signings

The Patriots signed four members of their 2020 draft class.

The team announced that linebackers Josh Uche and Cassh Maluia, kicker Justin Rohrwasser, and offensive lineman Justin Herron have agreed to terms on rookie contracts.

The Patriots entered last month's draft with 12 picks and after making several trades over three days, wound up selecting 10 players.

Six picks remain unsigned, including their top pick, second-round safety Kyle Dugger out of Lenoir-Rhyne.

Harbaugh’s idea

University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is pushing for a change that would allow players to enter the NFL Draft after one year in college.

“My first proposal is that we put this decision to `go or stay’ in the hands of the individual and his family, not in the form of an NFL, NFLPA or NCAA rule, while allowing the player to return to college football if he does not sign," Harbaugh wrote in an open letter to the football community Thursday.

Currently, players are not eligible until three NFL regular seasons have begun and ended following either their graduation from high school or graduation of the class with which they entered high school, whichever is earlier.

“The proposal described above would allow the individual to pursue his dream as a student and as a professional athlete in the time frame that best suits his best interests of his own free will and ability,” Harbaugh wrote.

A policy in the collective bargaining agreement — which runs through the 2030 season — between the NFL and the players' union prohibits players who have completed only their first or second years in college to be drafted. That rule has not been challenged for nearly 17 years. The league and the union, meanwhile, have shown no inclination of revising the rule.

“We have great respect for Coach Harbaugh and appreciate that he offered his opinion," McCarthy said.

Thomas trouble

The lawyer for the wife of Ravens safety Earl Thomas said she is being subjected to an “unfounded ongoing investigation" by Texas police after she allegedly pointed a loaded gun at her husband’s head upon finding him in bed with another woman last month.

According to a police affidavit, Nina Thomas tracked down her husband at a short-term rental home in Austin in the early morning of April 13 and found him and his brother, Seth Thomas, in bed with two women.

The affidavit said Nina Thomas admitted to pointing the pistol at Earl Thomas’s head “with the intent to scare him." She had taken the magazine out of the gun and disengaged the safety, but police noted “she was unaware the gun had a round in the chamber."

Nina Thomas struck Earl Thomas repeatedly with her free hand before her husband eventually wrestled the 9-millimeter Beretta from her grasp, the affidavit said. At that point, he told the woman with whom he was romantically linked to call the police.

After getting word that the episode would soon be made public, Earl Thomas acknowledged late Wednesday in a video on his Instagram account that there was “an altercation between me and Nina."

“It’s really not anybody’s business. It’s [ticking] me off that it got out, but it’s the world we live in today," he said in the video, which has since been deleted. “Stuff like this happens. We try to live the best life we possibly can, but sometimes it doesn’t go as planned."

Jay Goins, the lawyer for Nina Thomas, said she “was wrongfully arrested."

“We have already gathered information which controverts every single allegation made on the night in question,” Goins said.