Local bestsellers for the week ending May 3

2. Afterlife Julia Alvarez Algonquin Books

3. The Book of Longings Sue Monk Kidd Viking

4. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper

5. If It Bleeds Stephen King Scribner

6. Camino Winds John Grisham Doubleday

7. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

8. The Mirror & the Light Hilary Mantel Holt

9. Simon the Fiddler Paulette Jiles Morrow

10. Writers & Lovers Lily King Grove Press

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

2. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

4. What It’s Like to Be a Bird David Allen Sibley Knopf

5. Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family Robert Kolker Doubleday

6. Hell and Other Destinations: A 21st-Century Memoir Madeleine Albright Harper

7. Korean Dream Hyun Jin Preston Moon Morgan James Publishing

8. Dinner in French: My Recipes by Way of France Melissa Clark Clarkson Potter

9. Nothing Fancy Alison Roman Clarkson Potter

10. Why We Swim Bonnie Tsui Algonquin Books

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

2. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

3. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

4. Disappearing Earth Julia Phillips Vintage

5. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

6. City of Girls Elizabeth Gilbert Riverhead Books

7. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

8. All the Light We Cannot See Anthony Doerr Scribner

9. Parable of the Sower Octavia E. Butler Grand Central

10. Unsheltered Barbara Kingsolver Harper Perennial

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Wow, No Thank You. Samantha Irby Vintage

2. Born a Crime Trevor Noah Spiegel & Grau

3. A Woman of No Importance Sonia Purnell Penguin

4. Unorthodox Deborah Feldman S&S

5. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

6. The Great Influenza John M. Barry Penguin

7. The Soul of an Octopus Sy Montgomery Atria

8. The Library Book Susan Orlean S&S

9. Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland Patrick Radden Keefe Anchor

10. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, May 3. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.