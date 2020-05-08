A missing uncle, a miraculous mold, and prizes for artists

West Newbury native Jessica Pearce Rotondi spent a decade working on her debut memoir, only to have its entry into the world coincide with pandemic lockdown. In “ What We Inherit: A Secret War and a Family’s Search for Answers, ” (Unnamed) Rotondi excavates family history, starting with a box of letters and declassified CIA documents she discovers after the death of her mother that whisper of her uncle Jack who went missing in Laos in 1972 during the “Secret War” led by the CIA. To understand her mother, “I had to unbury them both.” Her grandparents, and then her mother went in search of Jack, and Rotondi continues the search, tracing the same path her grandfather had taken across Southeast Asia searching for his son. Rotondi deftly moves between the personal and the historical, and the book is a sensitive and searching examination of the ways loss and trauma live on through generations. Rotondi’s prose is both matter of fact — “my family’s demands for a full accounting of the missing was an uncomfortable reminder of a war most Americans would prefer to forget” — and lyrical— “The paper lantern peals — left, right — then unhooks itself, rising again toward the roundness of the moon.” Rotondi will be discussing the book as part of the “Together Remotely” literary festival on May 15. More information at https://www.together-remotely.com/authors-jessicapearcerotondi .

Marvelous mold

As people nurture new sourdough starters on kitchen counters across the country as hobby, food source, and Instagram brag, a new book offers next level fermentation fodder. “Koji Alchemy: Rediscovering the Magic of Mold-Based Fermentation,” published last week by the Vermont-based Chelsea Green, and written by Jeremy Umansky and the North Reading-based Rich Shih, is a primer on koji, a mold that’s been used for thousands of years in a variety of ways — to make alcohol, soy sauce, miso, and fish sauce; to pickle vegetable; to speed the aging process on charcuterie. “It smells like the most intoxicating combination of grapefruit, chestnuts, honeysuckle, and mushrooms,” they write. The book is part biology textbook, part celebration of the fungus, part explanation of flavor, and part recipe book and how-to guide for pastes, sauces, cheeses, brewing, and aging meat. “Imagine that you’ve used koji to unlock a tsunami of intensely flavored amino acids and sugars” from a chicken thigh. “You’ve transformed something from mundane to memorable. Your whole understanding of what delicious means has now been upended.”

Honoring artists

The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst has announced the recipients of its annual Carle Honors, which celebrate the artists and people who inspire those who value “pictures books and their role in arts education and literacy.” This year’s artist awarded for lifelong innovation in the field goes to Raúl Colón, illustrator of more than 30 children’s books. The Angel honor, whose resources further exhibitions and projects, goes to Carl Lennertz of Every Child a Reader. The Mentor honoree, which goes to a person who champions the children’s book artform, is Patricia Aldana. And the Bridge award, which honors people who widen the picture book audiences through work in other fields, goes to Dennis M. V. David and Justin G. Schiller. A virtual ceremony and benefit will take place on Sept. 24 and will include an art auction. Visit carlemuseum.org for more information.

Coming Out

“Funny Weather: Art in an Emergency” by Olivia Laing (Norton)

“The Shapeless Unease: A Year of Not Sleeping” by Samantha Harvey (Grove)

“The Anthill” by Julianne Pachico (Doubleday)

Pick of the Week

Stacey Morin-Wilson at Porter Square Books in Cambridge recommends “Once Upon an Eid: Stories of Hope and Joy by 15 Muslim Voices” edited by S.K. Ali, Aisha Saeed, and Iman Rasheed (Harry N. Abrams): “An absolute delight! So charming, bright, and uplifting. Even when there’s some drama, there’s always hope. Love for family, friends, and celebration just make for a wonderful read. The illustrator Sara Alfageeh is also local!”