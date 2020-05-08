A music therapist on whether Mozart, or Linkin Park, can heal what troubles you

Mostly it’s 1988′s “Endless Summer Nights” on a loop, but sometimes I move on to “Angelia” and “Should’ve Known Better.” The songs make the pandemic feel less bleak, even though it isn’t – yet. There’s something about Marx’s music that reminds me of crushes on boys and simpler times.

Music has always been medicine, and that’s why Joy Allen, chair of the music therapy department at the Berklee College of Music, was a recent guest on “Taking Care,” a video series featuring Q&As with mental health professionals about how to cope during this time of social distancing.

Allen, who also oversees the school’s new Music and Health Institute, joined me for a talk about how music is helping front-line medical workers, what songs soothe us when we’re worried, and why we might be better off with an angry, driving anthem than a calm ballad.

She also answered some reader questions – and even gave us her own quarantine playlist.

A shortened version of our hourlong conversation is below (you can see the full conversation in the video). I’ve posted Allen’s playlist, as well as the quarantine mixes of Globe writers such as Dan Shaughnessy, Jeneé Osterheldt, and business reporter Janelle Nanos. Yes, there’s some Marx on mine.

You can find the entire Taking Care video series here.

Meredith Goldstein: You’ve talked about how music can help people who work in hospitals right now, and I think of “Grey’s Anatomy” – how fictional characters on that show take their dance breaks. Is that a real thing?

Joy Allen: Absolutely. You’ll see it in different settings right now. People call it different things – “Take Five,” “Motivational Moments" ... whatever it is, it’s just to have a moment to decompress. Some of the music therapists who are still in medical settings right now, on the daily floor, for five minutes, we’re just having a dance party. We’re singing a song together. We’re sharing different playlists. We’re seeing unit playlists. ... We’re also seeing people sharing how [they’re] connecting patients with families who can’t be there, [through music].

MG: There are a lot of people/musicians posting soothing music on social media. But I want songs that I used to listen to with my sister in the ’80s. I want upbeat pop songs that are not soothing at all.

JA: There is absolutely a science to that. So often – and it’s one of my big pet peeves – someone says, “OK, you’re irritated, so go put on this nice relaxing Pachelbel’s Canon with waves.” I’m going to jump out of my skin with that, and [that is because of] what we call the “iso-principle” – it’s matching [music to] where you are. When I’m really stressed and agitated, I need something that is rhythmically going to match the agitation in my body. Linkin Park. To me, that is my go-to [band] – [the songs] “In the End” and “Numb.” I have to start there, and then I can bring myself down. ... The other thing is that when we are feeling [unsafe] or stressed, we want familiarity and comfort. If you think about some of the things you’re listening to, there’s something about the time period they’re reminding you of that was comforting to you. That’s what we need, because at the end of the day, we have to have something to hold on to, right?

MG: A reader named Maryann says, “I am really missing my community chorus. Do you have any suggestions that come close to that transcending experience?”

JA: One of the great things about when we’re in a group singing or in a live concert is that you do have that energy with each other. [...] But what you can do to get that same transcendence, is record. Meredith can record her part, and I can sing my part on top of that.

MG: Suzana asks, “I’m a palliative care physician who works at a hospital. Fear and isolation compound the suffering hospitalized patients experience right now. Families too. How can we better use music to overcome this isolation?"

JA: A lot of my colleagues in hospices here in Massachusetts – and throughout the country – what they’re doing is really encouraging people to share. If there’s a loved one you can’t see right now because of the restrictions, is there a way to share music with them on the phone, and talk about the memories associated with. it. The other way that you can really help within these situations is what we call giving gifts of songs. Like, “Hey, this song reminds me of you because it captures your personality or what you mean in my life.”

MG: A reader named Jen asks, “Many teens are managing anxiety and sadness at home, with physical school canceled for the year, and social milestones like graduation and proms taken from them. Is there music you would recommend to teens to help them manage anxiety and grief?”

JA: We think about decreasing stress, but maybe what we need to do is use that music and say, “Hey, let’s get some of that angst out. We’re gonna dance or we’re gonna do 10 push-ups.” ... [Another thing] you can do is really encourage them to connect with their friends in different ways. It could be simple, silly things like you [sending each other] a new song of the day. If there’s been a guitar that’s collecting dust in the corner, or a keyboard, or you can actually get online apps to create music, that’s a new way to disrupt the current pattern from what’s currently happening. But the other big thing with the anxiety, give them the opportunity to grieve. This sucks. Everyone’s trying to put on a brave face, but maybe they just need a moment to have the music to acknowledge that.

MG: This is a great question from a reader named Marnely: “How does the volume of music affect our mood?”

JA: When you turn up music, you start to feel the vibrations, because the speakers are vibrating, right? It’s part of the reason why we like to go to live concerts. I blast music in my ears all the time because there’s something about when I feel it, then I can let it go. Now do I blast calming music? No. My angsty music I blast because I need to have that validation in my body. And then I can start breaking it down. It’s also a way of blocking out the world.

MG: Shirley asks, “When music makes me cry, I get even more sad. Should I not listen?”

JA: I think it’s about the balance. ... One day this week I was having a really hard time. There’s a song from the soundtrack of “City of Angels” by Peter Gabriel called “I Grieve.” And there’s something about it – I just needed a cry. We’re trying to keep it together for everyone else, and I just needed a moment. So I’m aimlessly walking around, crying and listening to “I Grieve” by Peter Gabriel. Just having that moment of being able to release it, I could build up from there. But if I sit there in those moments, it becomes a pattern where it’s not letting me get where I need to be right now. It’s all about what I need to disrupt that pattern.

MG: Adding to that, is there any special helpfulness to listening to Mozart?

JA: We know in certain situations, certain types of music do help, but I think the bigger thing to look at is the characteristics of that music and what it brings, as well as the familiarity with that music. If you have someone from a different culture who’s never listened to Mozart, is it really going to have the same effect? We don’t know. But we do know that if we’re trying to affect concentration or stress levels, [it’s about] having something closer to the natural heartbeat, between that 60 and 80 beats per minute. With flowing melodic lines, which Mozart was known for, there’s some level of predictability, and there’s not a lot of rhythmic inconsistency. It’s something that we can naturally get into a flow and listen to. That’s what’s helpful.

