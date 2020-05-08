Readers react to the ranking of the Beatles’ best songs

“‘And Your Bird Can Sing’ musically and lyrically has always been my favorite."

In a recent story in the Globe, “A Beatles diehard ranks the band’s most beloved songs, with a little help from 64 friends,” Stuart Miller detailed how he had gone about determining which songs from the Beatles vast catalog were fans’ favorites. Based on the responses of 64 people who had given him their 30 favorites in order, Miller was able to rank 180 songs in all (from “A Day in the Life” to "Sie Liebt Dich”) using a weighted scoring system. Not surprisingly, that story generated plenty of reactions from readers who wanted to weigh in with their own choices or argue with the results. Here’s a sampling of what some of them said:

“Shocked that ‘She’s Leaving Home’ was so far down the list. Harmonies, orchestration, lyrics and Paul’s vocal should have put it in the top 10.”

“How is ‘Maxwell’s Silver Hammer’ higher on the list than ‘Long, Long, Long’?”

“What’s pretty amazing, well, aside from everything, is that all of the (original) songs were written by young men in their teens or 20s. ‘I Feel Fine’ is the 50th best song by this group? ‘Tax Man’ No. 90? Etc. etc. The breadth and depth (and beauty) of the music created, over approximately seven years, is breathtaking.”

“So glad the writer mentioned ‘I’m Down.’ I’ve always adored it, and it was the only 45 I bought in the ’60s. Paul just had so much fun doing it, and the energy and hormonal release was a thrill!"

“I guess I’m OK with the majority of the rankings. But ‘Devil in Her Heart’ at 162?”

“As much as I love their early work (the only song in their catalog I can do without is ‘Run For Your Life,’ which I think they’d probably expunge if they could), it really is kind of slight. They didn’t REALLY hit their artistic stride till ‘Rubber Soul.’ ‘She Loves You’ really pales in comparison to anything on ‘Pepper’ or the White Album. It’s catchy and energetic, and that’s about it.”

"I don’t know if they are definitive, but I do love their covers of ‘Long Tall Sally,’ ‘Money,’ and ‘Till There Was You,’ just to name a few. I even have a soft spot in my heart for ‘Mr. Moonlight.’ To my mind, and heart, they brought something special to almost every song they did, including covers.

“Why is ‘Another Girl’ not there?”

“The German songs? Seriously? And ‘Bathroom Window’ only at No. 91 . . . a travesty. Should be in the top 15 at least.”

“The ‘Abbey Road’ medley should be considered a single long song and would be top five easily.”

“'All My Loving,' ‘No Reply,’ and ‘PS I Love You’ are my top three with ‘Hide Your Love Away’ a close fourth. With all of these great songs: ‘A Day In the Life,’ really?”

“So, 132 Beatle songs ranked above ‘Sexy Sadie’? I wouldn’t rank it No. 1, but certainly in the top 20.”

“Wait. ‘You Know My Name (Look Up the Number)’ is ahead of ‘From Me to You’? That’s daft. For years I have kept my own private list and it’s always a tie for first: ‘A Day In the Life’ and ‘I Saw Her Standing There.’ It’s rock and roll, people!”

“‘Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds’ is my favorite. Such a hypnotic blend of music and images. But ‘For No One’ is one of the best and possibly most underrated breakup songs ever written.”

“I used to sing early Beatles tunes to my sons when giving them their 3 a.m. bottles and rocking them to sleep, my favorites being ‘Do You Want to Know a Secret’ and 'If I Fell.’ Great memories.”

“My favorite is ‘Get Back.’ Can’t explain why except to say it has everything to do with the beat, which I find mesmerizing.”

“My only real complaint is that reviewers miss the fact that the three-song medley ‘You Never Give Me Your Money’ (59), ‘Carry That Weight’ (116), ending sweetly with ‘Golden Slumbers’ (29) are really one masterful, powerful reflection on life, relationships, and the experience of having been Beatles. Together they will always be my No. 1.”

“For me, the most amazing part of the whole survey is that I actually recognized and could sing parts of all the songs (except the few recorded in German). I would challenge the most ardent fan of any other rock or pop singer/group to even list 180 songs by their favorite artist.”