‘SNL’ to wrap up season, from home

“Saturday Night Live” is delivering another remote episode this weekend, the finale to a season interrupted. “SNL at Home” is back on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. on NBC, for the third in the show’s pandemic episodes.

As before, no official host or musical guest has been announced. In the first “At Home,” Tom Hanks appeared in the show’s open, and in the second one, Brad Pitt appeared as Dr. Anthony Fauci. There have also been remote cameos by Adam Sandler, Charles Barkley, Bill Hader, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Fred Armisen, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, Ana Gasteyer, and Rachel Dratch.