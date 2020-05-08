‘SNL’ to wrap up season, from home

“Saturday Night Live” is delivering another remote episode this weekend, the finale to a season interrupted. “SNL at Home” is back on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. on NBC, for the third in the show’s pandemic episodes.
As before, no official host or musical guest has been announced. In the first “At Home,” Tom Hanks appeared in the show’s open, and in the second one, Brad Pitt appeared as Dr. Anthony Fauci. There have also been remote cameos by Adam Sandler, Charles Barkley, Bill Hader, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Fred Armisen, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, Ana Gasteyer, and Rachel Dratch.
Advertisement
That first episode, by the way, was one of the highest-rated of the season, trailing only the Eddie Murphy-hosted episode. But the second episode was a marked improvement, quality-wise, perhaps as the performers, writers, and staff adjusted to the challenges of putting it all together remotely.
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.