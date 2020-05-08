fb-pixel
Wrapping myself in k.d. lang’s homesick paean to Canada

By Murray Whyte Globe Staff,Updated May 8, 2020, 26 minutes ago
Highlights include lang's rendition of Leonard Cohen’s oft-covered “Hallelujah.”
There’s this debate in music circles, I know, about who covered Leonard Cohen’s oft-covered “Hallelujah” best. I also know that most of the time Jeff Buckley wins. Here’s one place he doesn’t: In Canada, Cohen’s home turf, where the fact — yes, fact — of k.d. lang’s gently, astonishingly gutting version obliterates Buckley’s from the very first note. But wait, there’s more. lang’s take isn’t even the lead track on her 2004 album “Hymns of the 49th Parallel,” a collection of songs by Canadian artists that she recorded as a homesick paean to her native land. These days more than most, I understand how she felt. I’ve been on this side of the 49th (that’s the border between there and here; in Canada, when you say it, everyone knows exactly what you mean) for a little more than a year, but I’ve never felt so far away. Crises can do that, leaving you craving comfort and feeling bereft. That’s why “Hymns” has been my heavy rotation lately, a warm blanket of songs in a northern key. But don’t mistake it as an indulgence of pure nationalism. lang covers the country’s brightest international lights — you might have heard of Joni Mitchell and Neil Young — alongside our hidden gems. Jane Siberry? Ron Sexsmith? Bruce Cockburn? You probably don’t know them. But you should.

