Raytheon Technologies cutting costs by $2 billion, furloughing workers

The company’s chief financial officer said that the Waltham-based aerospace and defense company has instituted a hiring freeze, deferred merits, and furloughed staff across its corporate offices, its commercial business, and factories.

“While many of these measures have been difficult, it is the right thing to do for the business,” chief executive Gregory J. Hayes said during a call with investors. “[The] pandemic has led to unprecedented economic uncertainty and of course a huge slowdown in commercial aerospace.”

Raytheon Technologies Corp. said Thursday it has taken immediate actions to reduce costs by $2 billion and has furloughed an undisclosed number of workers, because of the coronavirus’s impact on the aerospace market.

“I expect that there will be further reductions as we sort through all of these volumes,” CFO Toby O’Brien said. “The key is, we don’t want to cut the talent so deep that when recovery happens, we don’t have the right people.”

The company is also taking actions to conserve $4 billion in cash.

Raytheon Technologies does not plan to repurchase any shares this year and said it plans to return $18 billion to $20 billion to shareholders over a four-year period instead of three years as previously announced.

Boston-based aerospace rival General Electric Co. announced in early May that it was laying off 25 percent of its workforce at GE Aviation because of the pandemic’s impact on global travel. Hayes said Raytheon Technologies’ diversity will help it weather the headwinds hitting the airline industry.

“Our portfolio is balanced and diversified against commercial aerospace and defense as well as across geographies,” Hayes said.

Raytheon Technologies was formed in April through the merger of Raytheon Co. and the United Technologies Corp. aerospace business. The company reported first-quarter sales of $18.2 billion, which reflects standalone results for United Technologies and two companies — Carrier and Otis — that have since spun off since the merger.

United Technologies and Raytheon "began the year with a strong start,” Hayes said. “It’s clear the rest of the year is going to be under significant pressure as a result of the pandemic.”

Raytheon Technologies employs about 195,000, and roughly half of its workforce is working from home because of the pandemic, Hayes said. The company is providing temperature checks for employees, enforcing social distancing measures, and offering personal protective equipment for those who can’t work from home.

Raytheon Technologies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.