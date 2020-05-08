TripAdvisor furloughs 850 amid coronavirus travel crisis

“We believe we are currently going through the darkest days,” CEO Stephen Kaufer said in a news release. “We estimate daily bookings and revenue across our segments and products declined year-over-year generally by more than 90 percent during late March, and this trend continued through April.”

The news comes just over a week after the company announced it was cutting 900 employees globally, amounting to 25 percent of its workforce.

Needham-based TripAdvisor Inc. disclosed Thursday it has furloughed 850 employees as the coronavirus crisis continues to disrupt the travel industry.

The furloughs were noted in the company’s first-quarter earnings release and will mostly impact The Fork, a subsidiary company focused on booking restaurant reservations. The company’s chief financial officer said the furloughs contribute less to cost-saving measures than the April layoffs, despite similar numbers, because they include more lower-wage personnel.

A majority of remaining employees in North America will see a three-month reduced work schedule and 20 percent pay reduction starting next month. This measure is expected to save close to 100 jobs.

Kaufer said he thinks the travel industry’s COVID-19 recovery will differ from previous economic downturns when the impact was mainly financial and not coupled with a global health crisis.

“Even those with the ability to take the trip are not going on the trip at the moment,” he said in a call with investors. “It is going to be a little hard to fathom how travel completely returns to normal until there is a vaccine or months of no new cases taking hold.”

TripAdvisor reported first-quarter revenue of $278 million, down 26 percent from the same period last year, which saw $376 million.

This year has been a long slog for the travel company, which reportedly laid off 200 employees in January due in part to growing competing services at Google. The company did not disclose how many employees in Massachusetts have been affected by its layoffs and furloughs.

Kaufer previously said he hoped the company’s 900-employee cut would mean another global layoff won’t be necessary, even if recovery takes longer than expected.

In addition to workforce reductions, the company said in April that it would reduce its retail footprint and close its satellite offices in Boston and San Francisco.

In a December filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said it had about 4,200 employees, 45 percent of whom were based in the United States.

