Boston Magazine picks ‘all of us’ for its annual power issue

Congratulations. You — yes, you — topped Boston Magazine’s list of the city’s 100 most powerful people this year.

Every year, Boston Magazine publishes a list of top movers and shakers, typically policymakers and business owners with money and influence. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the May 2020 edition instead honors the everyday people stepping up to serve the community and take care of each other. “For all that our politicians, philanthropists, and business moguls can do, they will not decide Boston’s fate. Not this time,” wrote veteran political journalist David S. Bernstein. “Who will? The parent, cooped up with schoolchildren, taking over as teacher. The nursing assistant trekking into the city for a 10-hour shift. The neighbor dropping off groceries for an elderly resident.”