Cambridge’s The Table at Season to Taste has closed for good, but we haven’t seen the last of chef Carl Dooley

Cambridge loses one of its best restaurants with the closure of The Table at Season to Taste, announced Friday morning. The restaurant opened in January 2016.
Carl Dooley, a multiple James Beard Award Best Chef Northeast semifinalist, former sous chef at Craigie on Main, and “Top Chef” contestant, ran the kitchen. Pastry chef Mary Edinger came from No. 9 Park. Owner Robert Harris ran the now-closed NOCA Provisions, also in North Cambridge, and continues to operate Season to Taste Catering.
The cozy North Cambridge spot called to mind a civilized summer camp for grown-ups: wooden tables, Talking Heads soundtrack, low lighting, guys in plaid flannel behind the bar, complimentary granola bars for the road, and main courses often served by Dooley himself. Dooley described the food as “eclectic and funky,” skipping from grilled squid salad to foie-gras-stuffed chicken to blood orange duck with pistachios to Earl Grey ice cream with bergamot curd.
Advertisement
The closure was somewhat unexpected, Dooley says.
“When we shut down a month ago, two months ago, we thought it was going to be a short little break, and we’d get back at it. [COVID 19] has become more and more of an issue, more serious, affecting all of us,” Dooley says. “It was really special, but now we’re in a much different landscape. It will take time to figure out what the restaurant landscape will look like going forward.”
Happily, the North Shore resident has early plans to open his own restaurant closer to home.
“I have to: I think my family is tired of me setting fire alarms off in my kitchen,” he says. “I’m excited to work on my own projects.”
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.