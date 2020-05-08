Cambridge’s The Table at Season to Taste has closed for good, but we haven’t seen the last of chef Carl Dooley

Cambridge loses one of its best restaurants with the closure of The Table at Season to Taste, announced Friday morning. The restaurant opened in January 2016.

Carl Dooley, a multiple James Beard Award Best Chef Northeast semifinalist, former sous chef at Craigie on Main, and “Top Chef” contestant, ran the kitchen. Pastry chef Mary Edinger came from No. 9 Park. Owner Robert Harris ran the now-closed NOCA Provisions, also in North Cambridge, and continues to operate Season to Taste Catering.

The cozy North Cambridge spot called to mind a civilized summer camp for grown-ups: wooden tables, Talking Heads soundtrack, low lighting, guys in plaid flannel behind the bar, complimentary granola bars for the road, and main courses often served by Dooley himself. Dooley described the food as “eclectic and funky,” skipping from grilled squid salad to foie-gras-stuffed chicken to blood orange duck with pistachios to Earl Grey ice cream with bergamot curd.