Cassie Piuma of Sarma got a James Beard nomination, a bright spot as she cooks nightly in the pandemic

Piuma describes the process as “kind of like opening a new restaurant.” With such a short timeline to figure it out, they had to move fast. Going from table service to curbside pickup meant brainstorming with her managers and chefs and then launching it almost immediately.

Sarma restaurant is about to begin its ninth week of takeout, which means it was offering food early in the pandemic. “We jumped right in. It was really hard, very different from what we normally do,” says chef-owner Cassie Piuma. “We hit the ground running, and quickly found systems that were safe.”

Even after two months of the new system, Piuma describes the change in course as “just putting one foot in front of the other to try to do it.”

Last week came some very welcome news, and a “much-needed boost,” says the Somerville chef. She was nominated by the James Beard Foundation for Best Chef: Northeast (her competition in the category is Tiffani Faison of Orfano in Boston; Krista Kern Desjarlais of The Purple House in North Yarmouth, Maine; Vien Dobui of CÔNG TỬ BỘT in Portland, Maine; Ben Jackson of Drifters Wife, also in Portland; and Greg Mitchell and Chad Conley of Palace Diner in Biddeford, Maine).

Neighbors and the community seem to be grateful they can take home the restaurant’s celebrated modern takes on Middle Eastern mezze. Vegetables are particularly popular right now. The chef is sauteing spring greens with the Lebanese garlic sauce, toum. “The sesame fried chicken is a pretty big hit,” she says. Typically the restaurant offers the crispy pieces of poultry with tahini remoulade from a tray that comes to the table dim sum style.

The menu changes daily, but might include Black Sea cornbread with feta and jalapeno, or a Moroccan spin on fried rice with ramps and pickled pineapple, or Turkish lamb meatballs with tomato brown-butter.

Piuma, who was a nominee for James Beard Best Chef: Northeast in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, is married to Matthew Piuma, a Sarma business partner. Another Sarma co-owner is Ana Sortun (who also owns Oleana, and has her own Beard nomination for Outstanding Chef).

At home on their Monday-Tuesday weekends and early mornings, Cassie and Matthew, who live in Winthrop, might take their two young daughters, ages 3 and 4, walking along the ocean. “The beach is very quiet,” says Cassie. “They’ve blocked off the parking and there are only a few residents. It’s nice fresh air and we see some beauty and tranquility.”

Sarma, 249 Pearl St., Somerville, 617-764-4464, www.sarmarestaurant.com. To order takeout, call starting at noon, Wednesday to Sunday.

















