Catching some laughs with my extroverted daughter

My daughter, an only child, is the sort of extrovert who skips to class in the morning. She has bright eyes, an easy smile. Her big, booming voice — a future opera singer, we say — is a family trait. (I’ve learned to control my own volume over the years. But even in my 40s, my laugh is famous for its ability to blast across the workplace.)

In the backyard last week, my daughter’s laughter carried over the fence and through the neighborhood. We were playing catch just then. Her 7-year-old hand was gloved in a too-small mitt (from tee-ball three seasons ago). My overhand throws traveled so far astray that we kept doubling over, letting the hysterics ripple through our ribs.

Advertisement

How much does my daughter miss her old life? We were passing her school the other day when she hopped off her bike and hugged a brick column. But in the backyard, for 30 minutes or so, she was back to her exuberant ways. My husband eventually walked over to join in. With a beer in one hand, he scooped up the softball and gently tossed it. Soon my daughter managed the evening’s first catch, celebrating with a swish of the hips and a boastful “oh yeah!” She is so familiar, so much like me at that age. I worry how she’ll come through this.

Then the ball landed near my feet. With a skip, I picked it up and launched an awkward pop-up that cracked against the patio table. I closed my eyes and listened, really listened, as my daughter’s laughter rang out.

Christy DeSmith can be reached at christy.desmith@globe.com. Follw her on Twitter @christydesmith