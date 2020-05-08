Here’s what moms really want for Mother’s Day this year

“A hike with my dog in the forest. Between cancer and COVID-19, this seems like such a treasure from the current life of perpetual isolation.” - Anonymous

We wanted to know: What do mothers really want during these times? Here’s a selection of the wonderful, heartfelt responses we received from Globe readers . It seems that chocolates and gifts have been traded for quality time and donations this year. Warning: These may make you tear up.

We asked mothers, grandmothers, and caregivers what they wanted for Mother’s Day this year. Birthdays and holiday celebrations in recent months have already been non-traditional in nature: Zoom parties , drive-by parades , and virtual graduations . Many Mother’s Day traditions simply aren’t possible this year.

“I just want to know that my children and grandchildren are healthy, safe, and feel cared for.” - Anonymous

“A whole day, meals, etc., planned by anyone but me!” - Kari

“A game of Scrabble with the kids. A bike ride with the kids. A chocolate dessert. Time to quilt.” - Amy

“Trump gone. To visit my 97-year-old mother in a Cape Cod Nursing Facility.” - Anonymous

“Something simple: A wonderful meal from a restaurant! Since quarantine, we have eaten every single meal in. I long for a meal that isn’t our regular go-to meals. I long to taste something new and different. I miss that. (We have a disabled young adult, so it’s hard to find the time and energy to get creative.) Not to get too greedy, but I would love to eat it in a room alone, while talking to my best friend on Zoom. I. Need. A. Break.” - Anonymous

“Just the words: I love you, Mom.” - Anonymous

“What I want for Mother’s Day this year is to have my mom celebrate it with her daughters, granddaughters, and great granddaughters. Four generations that are trying to be supportive of one another during this pandemic. We haven’t been together in the same house or room since New Year’s, unable to celebrate or have weekly dinners with her. She’s 85 years old, lives alone, and is high risk. She lives on the fourth floor so we can’t visit through the window. We all talk on the phone, but Mom has a hard time with getting FaceTime on her phone. We all look so forward to when this is over!” - Susan

“I want my children to keep up the amazing job they are doing to keep themselves, their families and us safe. Thank you.” - Anonymous

“I would love a handwritten letter expressing what my adult child valued most from my being their mother. It would provide me with something tangible to read and treasure. As we are experiencing the fragility and capriciousness of the COVID-19 event one cannot be sure if another opportunity will arrive to hear our loved one’s tributes directly. I am past the age of wanting more ‘stuff,’ but a message from the heart is always treasured.” - Anonymous

“For my husband and two boys to make me a homemade cake. Nothing else! It would be a fun activity for the boys that we would all then enjoy.” - Ginny

“I just want to hug my grandchildren, my kids, and their spouses. I don’t need any material gifts!” - Phyllis

“Donations to local food banks and/or MSPCA.” - Virginia

“Some quiet time. Juggling teaching my 4th graders virtually, homeschooling my 4th and 2nd graders with their virtual learning, and creating work to keep my preschooler busy has been exhausting. I miss the separation I once had from my work and home life. I usually go to a cafe for a quiet afternoon on Mother’s Day. Not this year!” - Sarah

“Four feet in the Atlantic Ocean: my daughter’s and mine.” - Jessica

“I’ve asked my children to donate money to food pantries.” - Anonymous

“As a mother of five children (four of them teenagers), I’d like to take a page from their playbook and sleep late on Sunday, enjoy lemon-ricotta pancakes, and read uninterrupted for at least an hour. If the weather cooperates, I would love to pick up a clam plate at Iggy’s Chowder House in Narragansett and find a spot to eat while watching the surf. Then I go back on duty while my husband tackles his end-of-semester grading. Of course, I am always honored whenever my kids make a donation in my name to the Fistula Foundation to restore women’s health in developing countries.” - Mary

“A few hours of peace and quiet. Some time off from my new full-time job as chief teacher, cleaner, entertainer and chef (in addition to my paid professional job). And one whole week of good weather!” - Tova

“Just the little things for me this Mother’s Day... I’d like: 1) an excellent, functioning federal government that respects expertise and improves our lives; 2) to have women’s rights permanently enshrined in our constitution, including abortion and birth control rights; 3) to enjoy living in a country where gun safety is a high priority and shootings are rare; and 4) to have my taxes support an outstanding public healthcare system. Oh, and some chocolates are always appreciated!” - Julie

“I’m hoping my tribe donates to the International Rescue Committee in my name.” - Rebecca

“My first wish is simple yet impossible: a safe way to hold my sons, their wives, and our precious grandkids close, without fear of disease. Plus: I’d like to hear that all 50 governors are working together to stop the spread of the virus — which means demanding more testing from the government and not opening up until the numbers of those infected go down.” - Liza

“One more day with my daughter. She died in 2009.” - Penny

“Just to see and hug our kids, grandkids and great-grandsons, but even more to know they’re healthy.” - Anonymous

“I am a mother of two very premature babies who survived because of the excellent care at Boston hospitals. My older one (son) born at 26 weeks is now finishing his fellowship in infectious diseases at BMC and younger one (30 weeks, daughter) is a surgical resident. Both of them work long hours. My wish for Mother’s Day is that all our children who work in hospitals in any capacity, not only medical but admin, custodial, kitchen, etc., have enough PPE. I would rather have them have N95 masks and PPE for them, than flowers or chocolates for me.” - Noor

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.