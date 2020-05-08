Truly last-minute Mother’s Day gifts (for the social distancing age)

It seemed like the stay-in-place advisories would give us more time than we knew what do with. In reality, though, a lot of us are still feeling the squeeze of work or homeschooling or housekeeping or whatever. So maybe ordering a Mother’s Day gift ahead of time (like, way ahead — shipping seems to be taking forever these days) slipped your mind. Don’t worry. Here are some clever ways to celebrate mom when you can’t get to her favorite shop.

Grocery shopping has become a tactical operation, and home delivery a competitive sport. Neighborhood specialty shops have become a pleasant respite, and are far less crowded, too. Pick out a few treats from a specialty spot like the North End’s Bricco Salumeria and Pasta Shop (www.briccosalumeria.com), where authentic Italian meats, cheeses, breads, olive oils, and pastas are deliciously available. If mom’s far away, a gourmet shop like Harry and David (www.harryanddavid.com) can deliver a care package from afar.

Get together for golf or yoga

If mom’s the sporty type, you can hit the links together since Governor Baker allowed golf courses to open this week. Clubhouses and carts won’t be available, and you’ll still need to practice social distancing, but it’s a great way to get out of the house. If safely staying inside is more mom’s speed, try doing a virtual yoga class together from your homes. Loads of local studios are livestreaming. Or check out Stockbridge’s Kripalu Center (kripalu.org/mothers-day) for a lineup of classes and resources made especially for moms.

Keep her favorite small business afloat

Gift cards are good for mom and her favorite shop. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/file

If you can’t get together this Sunday, brighten her day by scheduling a future outing together, like a massage or an afternoon of shopping. A gift card to a locally owned spa, climbing gym, or clothing boutique, say, would give a boost to a local business just when they really need it. The infusion of cash could help them stay afloat, and having a date on the books for when things reopen will give you something to look forward to.

Create a watch-it-together slideshow

Moms really do love homemade gifts, so take a cue from your 8-year-old self and get a little crafty. Dig through your phone and computer archives to put together an amazing collection of family photos or old home movies. Add some sentimental music, pour a couple of mimosas, and watch together using screen-sharing over a video-calling service like Zoom. That’s sure to bring tears to her eyes — in a good way.

Send a celebrity e-gram

If your mother loves all things entertainment, surprise her with a hilarious or heartfelt message from one of her favorite celebs. With Cameo (www.cameo.com/tags/24-hour-delivery), you can order a personalized video message from one of hundreds of celebrities or personalities, recorded just for her. Many require just 24 hours notice. Surely a hello from Sean Astin, James van der Beek, Perez Hilton, a Real Housewife, or Lance Bass would make her swoon or belly laugh.

Tackle a big household chore

If you’re living with your parents right now, why not tackle a chore that’s been on the to-do list for months? You could deep clean a room that’s overdue for it, wash the windows, or spring clean the garden. A little ingenuity and elbow grease will go a long a way. It’s a gift that shows initiative and kindness, and moms love that.

Order a recurring gift subscription

A delivery of wine is one gift option for Mother's Day. Adobe Stock

Flower shops are open, but since many are working with limited staff, you may find that your favorite one has already hit max capacity. Winston Flowers (www.winstonflowers.com) will, however, send a “virtual bouquet,” with a photo and message, then deliver physical flowers sometime next week. If you missed the window, a bouquet of the month club (www.whiteflowerfarm.com/gifts-by-the-month.html) will deliver over time, typically for three-, six-, or 12-month installments. Wine (empathywines.com) and oysters (shop.islandcreekoysters.com) are wonderful ideas, too. As one dad said when his kids sent him a subscription to Island Creek Oysters, “It was then I knew I had raised them right.” Now’s your chance to get that kind of recognition.

Meaghan O’Neill is a writer and editor living in Newport, R.I.