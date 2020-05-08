Blind date: ‘She looked like she had gotten dressed up for our virtual date’

Go on a virtual blind date during coronavirus. We’ll pick up the dinner tab. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid . Meanwhile, follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.

His perfect Saturday: Yoga, meditation, tai chi in the park

His ideal mate: She would be doing something involving yoga, meditation, some healing practice

OLIVIA CARADONIO: 28 / pediatric oncology research nurse

Last thing she read: The Soul of an Octopus, and now I’m obsessed with animal consciousness

Her hobbies: Reading tarot cards and learning about the mystical and spiritual worlds

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO CHAT, BELMONT AND NORTH END

PURE INTENTIONS

Gary Before the date, I did some yoga and meditation on gratitude for the opportunity to meet someone.

Olivia I tried to treat it like an in-person date, so I had a friend help me pick out what to wear (through text, of course), and then had a glass of wine while I did my makeup and hair.

Gary Olivia logged in and we kicked off the date with mutual smiles. She looked like she had gotten dressed up for our virtual date, which was awesome — she looked very nice.

Olivia He definitely is my type physically: dark hair, bearded, very friendly smile.

MINDFUL MEETING

Gary We talked about how strange it is to have a first date online, then how the intention to find a connection is the same.

Olivia He made things flow very easily. I tend to talk a lot, especially when I am feeling anxious, however, I didn’t feel this need to overtalk/overshare.

Gary She is into astrology, and practices yoga, meditation, and tarot cards. Overall seemed open-minded. We discussed how our astrological signs may be incompatible, but that knowing them would help us be more compassionate toward each other.

Olivia He is in yoga-teacher training and is very spiritual. We talked about meditation, energy, and mindfulness. We had similar views about the world. We work in adjacent fields, so when I went into a tangent about my job, I could tell he was actively listening.

Gary I got beef kebab, chicken shawarma, baba ganoush, and french fries from Ani Cafe in Belmont.

Olivia I ordered a pizza, salad, and baked ricotta from Locale, one of my favorite places. Double thumbs up.

Gary The fact that the date lasted over two and a half hours and didn’t seem to be artificially extended was reassuring in itself. It was difficult to assess chemistry and body language; I wanted to actually look at Olivia a few times but felt like I couldn’t.

Olivia I felt comfortable with him. He seems very nonjudgmental and the conversation was flowing.

NAMASTE

Gary It was getting late, we both were getting tired.

Olivia By the end of the date I knew I wanted to talk to him again, so I gave him my number.

Gary I said, “I guess this is the extent of our relationship for now.” She said I had the option to opt out. I replied, “I’ve opted out of a bunch of things in my life and this won’t be one of them.”

Olivia We each said things along the lines of “the next time we do this.” I hope that’s a good sign.

SECOND DATE?

Gary Yes, we seemed to be in harmony on many levels.

Olivia I hope so. It may have to be another virtual date.

POST-MORTEM

Gary / Olivia is wonderful, but I will not grade her.

Olivia / A, especially given the circumstances