Five things to do online, May 11-17

Tired of watching Jeopardy! reruns? Flex your game show skills at Stump! Trivia . Hosted by Bella Luna restaurant & The Milky Way lounge in Jamaica Plain, the weekly game is limited to the first 14 teams. Each group can support up to 10 players spread across five devices. Registration is $20 per team. Mondays at 8 p.m. facebook.com/Bellalunarestaurantandmilkywaylounge

Share your own verses during the Boston Poetry Slam’s Extremely Online series. The Wednesday night events start with an open mike, followed by a featured poet presenting a 30-minute spoken-word set. Open mike sign-ups begin on Facebook at 7:15 p.m., with links to the Zoom meeting posted 15 minutes before the show begins. 8 p.m. Pay what you can; suggested cover is $3. bostonpoetryslam.com

Thursday: Facebook Folk

Club Passim’s physical venue is closed, but the music goes on. Join Facebook Live to watch a performance from Nashville singer-songwriter Oliver Craven, a founding member of Americana band The Stray Birds. 6 p.m. Free; $15 donation suggested. passim.org/stream

Sunday: Community Concert

Cheer on young musicians of color as they take the stage for the last time before heading off to college during Project STEP’s Spring Recital and Parent Benefit. The concert features four string players in solo and ensemble performances. Bid on artwork and gift certificates to local restaurants in the nonprofit’s silent auction, which closes at 6 p.m. Show starts at 2 p.m. Free. projectstep.org

Sunday: Online and Unscripted

Tune into ImprovBoston’s Once Upon A Doodle, a silly virtual show that blends improvised storytelling with zany doodle illustrations. Full of fantastical creatures inspired by members of the online audience, this interactive experience is shown live on the streaming site Twitch. Sundays at 6 p.m. Free. improvboston.com

