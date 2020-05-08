Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

Thanks to Amy Sutherland for writing an excellent article about how the public has trashed recycling, and how it can untrash it ( Perspective, March 29 ). The universe of items accepted in curbside programs is more limited than people like to think. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has a great resource, RecycleSmartMa.org , to help people easily figure out what is and isn’t recyclable at the curb. No more wish-cycling, please!

Executive director of the South Shore Recycling Cooperative

We need to direct our efforts to greatly reducing the use of fossil-fuel-based plastics. Zero waste needs to be our target, and that will necessitate less consumption. Imagine if we can let go of the conveniences that create so much waste and turn toward the ingenuity of re-use.

Robert Wegener, Quincy

Sadly, much of the ignorance Sutherland decries is willful. With transfer station fees soaring and so many restrictions on what will be accepted, people have stopped caring—they just want to get rid of the stuff. With the current crisis resulting in shortages of toilet paper, tissues, and paper towels, I’m surprised no one is reviving paper-only recycling to be used for making these hot commodities. It would be a great way to demonstrate how recycling can work.

Jacki Rivero, Yarmouth Port

When we started recycling, we had separate bins for paper, plastics, and glass. Some of us had to separate clear glass from green and brown. If we had something that was not right—say a dirty pizza box in the paper bin—the driver of the truck would not take that bin. That created a little bit of peer pressure as well as some good-natured kidding about screwing up the recycling.

Bob Glendon, Andover

We need to continue the effort to educate all of us well-meaning people. In my condo complex, recycling began with the separation of glass, paper, and plastic. At that time, we received a flier explaining how to prepare recyclables. Then came single-stream. Where was the new flier? I’d like to see more notices on the municipal level, in the recycling companies’ publicity, and even public service announcements, since the economic cost hurts us all.

Jean M. Langley, Boylston

Dispatches from the Edge

Thank you, Kara Baskin, for “I Have Clinical Anxiety. I Think I Can Help If You’re Scared” (March 29). I am a therapist and director of a partial hospitalization program. Many clients have underlying anxiety, along with other mental health issues. While it’s certainly true that most of humanity is experiencing a level of anxiety they have not encountered before, this group is being hit hard. Baskin’s “inside” understanding of the feelings associated with anxiety disorder were spot on and touched everyone, including this teary writer. The quotes from psychologist Luana Marques were extremely helpful in “normalizing” this debilitating and sometimes devastating affliction, as well as offering realistic and pragmatic behaviors to cope and move through to the other side a stronger and wiser person.

Linda Rose O’Connor, Hyde Park

Sheltering in Place

Perhaps a better headline for the April 5 Globe Magazine (“103 Things to Do When You Are Stuck at Home”) would be, “103 Things to Do When You are SAFE at Home.” This stay at home recommendation is not a punishment.

Linda Turcotte, Holliston

Pleased Puzzler

I want to thank you for the surprise extra crossword puzzle (April 5). You made my day! The puzzle is my favorite part of the Globe Magazine, and at this particular time getting an extra one was a real treat.

Barbara Silvia, Norton

