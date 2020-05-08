fb-pixel
On the Block

For sale: May flowers are in bloom at these South Shore homes

Perennial plantings outside these houses in Plymouth and Hull herald spring’s arrival.

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated May 8, 2020, 23 minutes ago
$575,000

32 ROCKY HILL ROAD / PLYMOUTH

SQUARE FEET 2,365

LOT SIZE 0.57 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $145,000 in 1994

PROS Enter this 1914 Colonial set back from the road via a Dutch door leading into a breezeway sunroom with pellet stove. A patio with pergola leads to a yard with in-ground pool, flowering trees and perennials, outdoor shower, and greenhouse. French doors open into the kitchen featuring cherry cabinets, a wet bar, and a breakfast island with range. Picture windows flood the dining and living rooms with light; the latter has a pellet stove insert in the fireplace. Off the hall is a powder room and a carpeted family room. Upstairs, three bedrooms with hardwood floors share a sun-drenched bath. There’s a walk-up attic and laundry in the basement. CONS Some dated finishes; two-car garage is detached.

Leon Lopes, RE/MAX Spectrum, 508-345-8127, LeonLopes.com

$799,900

30 HIGHLAND AVENUE / HULL

SQUARE FEET 1,854

LOT SIZE 0.38 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR $110,000 in 1992

PROS Perched on a hill in Hull Village, this 1895 Victorian offers views of the Atlantic and a stunning wraparound porch and swing from which to savor them. A long bed of perennial flowers—including tulips, peonies, and irises—welcomes visitors out front, while the lot also includes fruit trees and a detached studio with electricity. Past the grand staircase in the foyer, open living and dining rooms face the ocean and share a working potbelly stove. The kitchen is dated but roomy, and boasts water views. Upstairs, three bedrooms share a bath with laundry. CONS No garage; interior could use a refresh.

Justine Augenstern, Coldwell Banker Realty, 617-694-1484, Justine.Augenstern@nemoves.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.