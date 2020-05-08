For sale: May flowers are in bloom at these South Shore homes

LOT SIZE 0.57 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $145,000 in 1994

PROS Enter this 1914 Colonial set back from the road via a Dutch door leading into a breezeway sunroom with pellet stove. A patio with pergola leads to a yard with in-ground pool, flowering trees and perennials, outdoor shower, and greenhouse. French doors open into the kitchen featuring cherry cabinets, a wet bar, and a breakfast island with range. Picture windows flood the dining and living rooms with light; the latter has a pellet stove insert in the fireplace. Off the hall is a powder room and a carpeted family room. Upstairs, three bedrooms with hardwood floors share a sun-drenched bath. There’s a walk-up attic and laundry in the basement. CONS Some dated finishes; two-car garage is detached.

Leon Lopes, RE/MAX Spectrum, 508-345-8127, LeonLopes.com

$799,900

30 HIGHLAND AVENUE / HULL

SQUARE FEET 1,854

LOT SIZE 0.38 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR $110,000 in 1992

PROS Perched on a hill in Hull Village, this 1895 Victorian offers views of the Atlantic and a stunning wraparound porch and swing from which to savor them. A long bed of perennial flowers—including tulips, peonies, and irises—welcomes visitors out front, while the lot also includes fruit trees and a detached studio with electricity. Past the grand staircase in the foyer, open living and dining rooms face the ocean and share a working potbelly stove. The kitchen is dated but roomy, and boasts water views. Upstairs, three bedrooms share a bath with laundry. CONS No garage; interior could use a refresh.

Justine Augenstern, Coldwell Banker Realty, 617-694-1484, Justine.Augenstern@nemoves.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine.