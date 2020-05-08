Acela restarting on modified scheduled June 1, Amtrak says

“We are dedicated to doing everything possible to return service safely,” Bill Flynn, president of Amtrak, said in a statement. “We want everyone to feel comfortable as they navigate this new normal.”

The service restoration comes as the passenger railroad firm anticipates an increased demand for ridership in the coming month, Amtrak said in a statement. Three weekday Acela roundtrips will be available to riders, and frequency of Northeast Regional trains will increase to 10 roundtrips from the current level of 8.

Amtrak will begin restoring Acela service in the Northeast Corridor on a modified schedule beginning June 1, Amtrak said Friday.

By monitoring demand, Amtrak will begin restoring service to other lines in addition to the Acela and Northeast Regional trains, officials said.

Since the pandemic began, Amtrak has temporarily decreased or suspended service on many of its lines, citing a significant drop in ridership. Ridership dropped about 95 percent across all routes, according to company officials.

With riders usually in close proximity to one another on the trains, Amtrak has implemented several initiatives to ensure social distancing and sanitary facilities, officials said. Riders must wear facial coverings in stations and trains, train capacity has been limited to 50 percent, and only cashless payments on stations and trains are being accepted.

