Crane Beach, World’s End, and more reopening May 19, the Trustees say

For the first time since late March, Crane Beach in Ipswich and World’s End in Hingham are among five “signature properties” owned by The Trustees of Reservationsthat will reopen May 19, the non-profit organization said Friday.
The other three properties are the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum in Lincoln, Fruitlands Museum in Harvard, and Naumkeag in Stockbridge. The Trustees shuttered all 118 of its Massachusetts properties on March 24, and has since reopened 70 non-staff facilities.
Now, the group is moving to welcome the public back onto some of its best-known locations.
“I have received hundreds of letters and emails describing how much these properties are loved and appreciated, which is why our staff is working so diligently to reopen these special places that serve to heal and restore us during this difficult time,” said Barbara Erickson, president of Trustees, in a statement.
Advertisement
THREAD: We’re now pleased to announce that we will reopen 5 more Trustees properties in a controlled fashion. The planned opening date for @deC_museum, Naumkeag, World's End, @fruitlands , and @CraneBeachMass is Tuesday, May 19. For more information https://t.co/pk1GITiFyw pic.twitter.com/TzdXuxVwuq— The Trustees (@thetrustees) May 8, 2020
The reopening comes with rules aimed at continuing to protect staffers and attendees from the COVID-19, which prompted the closings earlier this year. “We are thrilled to reopen these five beloved properties and ask for the public’s help in following CDC social distancing guidelines and the Governor’s stay local recommendation,” Erickson said.
The Trustees have issued access rules for these properties that comply with health and safety restrictions. Details can be found at the organization’s COVID-19 postings on its website.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.