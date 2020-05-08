Crane Beach, World’s End, and more reopening May 19, the Trustees say

For the first time since late March, Crane Beach in Ipswich and World’s End in Hingham are among five “signature properties” owned by The Trustees of Reservationsthat will reopen May 19, the non-profit organization said Friday.

The other three properties are the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum in Lincoln, Fruitlands Museum in Harvard, and Naumkeag in Stockbridge. The Trustees shuttered all 118 of its Massachusetts properties on March 24, and has since reopened 70 non-staff facilities.

Now, the group is moving to welcome the public back onto some of its best-known locations.