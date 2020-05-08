Five teens charged in Acton stabbing

Five teenagers, including three juveniles, have been charged for allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old male in a car last month and using a baseball bat to smash into the vehicle, the Middlesex district attorney’s office announced Friday.
Jeremiah M. Boutin and Spencer Alexandre, both 18 of Boxborough, were arraigned by telephone in Concord District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and willful and malicious destruction of property, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a press release.
A 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds, who were not identified, face the same charges and will be arraigned in juvenile court at a later date, according to the release.
The five teens allegedly went to confront the victim, who was in a vehicle with multiple people, on Long Ridge Road on April 23, according to the release. Alexandre and the three juveniles allegedly smashed the vehicle's windows with a baseball bat and began assaulting him.
The victim was stabbed multiple times but was able to flee, and was treated for undisclosed injuries at a Boston hospital, , the release said.
Boutin and Alexandre were released on personal recognizance and ordered to have no contact with the victims, reside at home, and abide by a 10:30 p.m. to 6: 00 a.m. curfew, prosecutors said.
Their next court appearance is scheduled for July 15. The incident is also still under investigation.
