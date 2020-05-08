Maine reports 1 death, 44 new coronavirus cases

Cumberland County has reported the highest number of deaths across the state, with 30, officials said. Waldo County has reported the second most with 13, followed by York with eight, Kennebec with eight, Androscoggin with two, Franklin with one, and Hancock with one.

Hancock County reported the latest coronavirus-related death, the county’s first since the pandemic began, officials said. Seven of Maine’s 16 counties have now reported at least one death related to the virus.

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported one death and additional 44 cases of coronavirus as the state’s death toll climbs to 63 and case count rises to 1,374.

The uptick in cases and deaths comes a day after Governor Janet Mills announced a partnership between the state and IDEXX Laboratories, a Westbrook-based manufacturer, that will more than triple the state’s testing capacity in coming weeks. Testing criteria for the virus will be eliminated once new diagnostic tests are implemented, allowing any resident to receive a test, state officials said.

“Once the testing with this new platform is in operation, which may be as early as the end of next week, health care providers across the state will be able to seek testing for anyone who they suspect may have COVID-19,” Mills said at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

State officials will update the governor’s four-stage plan to reopen the state’s economy “very soon” as a result of the increased testing capacity, Mills said. Maine began Stage 1 of the reopening process on May 1, with the next two phases scheduled to begin in June and stretch through the summer.

The increase in testing capacity “will make Maine one of the first state health departments, if not the first, to remove all criteria in all tiers in its testing system,” said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

As of Wednesday, 22,092 Maine residents have tested negative for the virus, officials said.

Of the total cases, 836 people have recovered after contracting the virus, a jump of 49 since Thursday, officials said. A total of 194 people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, with 44 people currently hospitalized. Of those patients, 23 are in critical care and 10 are on ventilators.

There are 137 ICU beds and 200 ventilators available for use across the state, officials said.

