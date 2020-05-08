Man arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot, rob Brink’s employee at South Station

The employee was servicing an ATM in a lobby at the station when Daniel Flynn, 50, of Boston, walked up to him shortly before 3:15 p.m., police said.

Daniel Flynn, 50, of Boston, was arrested for allegedly attempting to rob a Brink's employee at an ATM in South Station Wednesday, Transit Police said.

“Flynn informed the Brinks employee words to the effect ‘This is a robbery’ and threatened to shoot him if he did not turn over US Currency," police wrote in the statement.

The employee moved away from Flynn and called 911, police said. Flynn allegedly fled the scene and was arrested near 245 Summer St. after multiple Transit Police officers chased after him, officials said.

He was charged with armed assault with intent to rob, Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said.

