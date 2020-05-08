Marking the 75th anniversary of VE Day

President Harry Truman was to address the nation with the news of Nazi Germany’s “unconditional withdrawal” at 9 a.m. the following day, the newspaper reported.

Seventy-five years ago, VE Day was celebrated around the world to mark of World War II. The front page of May 8, 1945 edition of the Globe captured the moment with a seemingly larger than life headline: TODAY V-E DAY.

British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was to address his nation at the same time.

Boston greeted news of “Victory in Europe” with confetti and celebrations across the city, before residents convened in churches to pray for a speedy triumph in Japan, where US troops were still in battle.

Advertisement

In contrast to 75 years ago, Friday’s anniversary was marked by quiet remembrances, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Washington, President and Mrs. Trump paid a visit to the World War II memorial, accompanied by a handful of veterans.

In England, Queen Elizabeth delivered a televised address to the nation at the same time her father, King George VI, did in 1945. But the Queen was safely isolated at Windsor Castle, according to the Associated Press.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron led a small ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe. He laid a wreath and relit the flame of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, atop a deserted Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris, the AP reported.























