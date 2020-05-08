Police looking for woman who allegedly stole $500 leaf blower from Abington driveway

The leaf blower went missing from the driveway of a home in the North Abington neighborhood on April 30, Abington Deputy Chief of Police Christopher Cutter said.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly stole a $500 leaf blower from an Abington driveway last week, officials said.

Abington Police said this woman allegedly stole a $500 leaf blower from an Abington Driveway on April 30.

The leaf blower is owned by a landscaper who was working on the property that day, Cutter said. The landscaper had to leave quickly and didn’t have time to take the leaf blower with him, Cutter said.

By the time he came back to get the leaf blower, it was gone.

The landscaper originally thought the homeowner had put the leaf blower away while he was gone, Cutter said. Several days later, they both determined that the device had been stolen.

Police believe a woman walked up to the driveway and took the leaf blower after the landscaper left the property. Surveillance video of the suspect show her wearing her brown hair in a bun, a gray and white striped shirt, dark pants, and dark sneakers with pink or red laces.

“At a time when many people are suffering great losses and everyone’s life has been turned upside down, this woman helps herself to someone elses property,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the woman or the incident is asked to call the Abington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 781-878-0100, email Deputy Chief Christopher Cutter at ccutter@abingtonpolice.org, or call him 781-347-5301.

