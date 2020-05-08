Rhody is reopening this weekend (sort of). Here are some ideas for your newfound freedom

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and if it snows, I’m building the angriest snowman ever - and I’m not giving him a 😷 . Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 10,530 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, and 388 residents had died. There were 318 people in the hospital, 82 in intensive care, and 56 were on ventilators.

You’ve probably heard that Governor Gina Raimondo will officially lift her stay-at-home order tomorrow, but unless you’re really into .pdf files and sailing metaphors, there’s a good chance you haven’t read the state’s guide to reopening the economy.

If you’re confused, don’t panic. The people who are supposed to be in the know seem to be figuring it out on the fly too, so here’s a handy guide for how one might want to spend their first day of the go-outside-but-don’t-touch-things order that begins Saturday.

Morning

It’s the weekend, so don’t worry about alarm clocks. When you’re ready to pull yourself out of bed, you should probably shower because you might actually see people today. I recommend blasting a little Miley Cyrus for motivation. Because it could snow, you should throw on a winter hat (this has the added benefit of hiding your grays). Make sure you pack a few extra masks. You might get saucy today, and there are no excuses for not wearing a face covering in public.

For activities, you should start the day by supporting your local bakery. I recommend DeLuise Bakery because their glazed doughnuts are on point and as anyone who saw those lines on Easter knows, they’ve been doing a really good job with social distancing. Because gyms are still closed, you might want to head to Cranston, where Mayor Allan Fung says he’s reopening the tennis courts. The good news: If you’re a doubles person, you’ll still be complying with the governor’s five-person limit on social gatherings (bring a DJ or a referee as your fifth).

Afternoon

When it’s time for lunch, you should know ahead of time that restaurants still aren’t open for dine-in services. But if you order a sub from The Sandwich Hut (meatball is the best) in Providence, you can take it to go and head to the fancy pedestrian bridge for a nice mini-picnic. Make sure you keep your distance from other groups, and if you get a little red sauce on your mask, don’t just throw it on the ground. If you listened to the advice above, you’ll have a spare mask in your pocket.

Now it’s time to do a little shopping. The malls are still closed, but that’s an even better reason to shop local. The folks at Frog & Toad on Hope Street say they’re open for curbside pickup, and they have plenty of “Knock it off” T-shirts left to order. There are some stores that are allowing their customers inside for light browsing, but if you’re the kind of person who likes to touch everything, don’t.

Keeping in mind that close-contact businesses are still closed, today’s not the day to get a haircut or grab a massage. But guess what? Golf is open for business (even Triggs is allowed to reopen) and the state is allowing individuals to use carts. Because you shouldn’t be spending time with many different people, you’ll want to call those friends that beat you in tennis this morning, and challenge them to a scramble.

Evening

Governor Raimondo says it’s now okay for you to cross the state border, but now’s not the time to head to New Haven for delicious pizza. Instead, you should order ahead at any number of Rhode Island’s fine restaurants. Bonus: While wine and beer were already being sold with takeout orders, the state is now allowing you to buy mixed drinks with your meals. Raimondo says she’s a cosmo person, so grab a Ginatini and head home.

You still shouldn’t be holding parties (we see you, Eaton Street college kids) and there are no professional sports on TV, but no one is going to judge you if you re-watch Game 7 of the 2004 ALCS and run around your neighborhood celebrating the downfall of the Yankees.

From there, you should definitely get a good night’s sleep. Because you’re not staying home on Sunday either.

NEED TO KNOW

⚓ It’s a high-stakes decision for Rhode Island to reopen the economy, especially since neighboring states are moving at a slower pace. While Governor Raimondo says she’s confident in the decision, she’s not ruling out having to roll back her plans if the state sees a spike in cases.

⚓ The Justice Department has dropped its charges against Rhode Islander and former national security advisor Michael Flynn, who previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

⚓ Fascinating story from my colleagues Janelle Nanos and Jon Chesto: As the US economy has come to a screeching halt amid the coronavirus pandemic, the advertising industry has undergone a massive self-reinvention campaign.

⚓ Congratulations to Bishop Hendricken football star Jason Onye, a rising senior who has committed to Notre Dame.

⚓ Because we could all use a little coronavirus humor, make sure you watch (and listen to) this hilarious horse race.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

⚓ Governor Raimondo’s daily coronavirus update is at 1 p.m.

⚓ National unemployment numbers are expected out this morning, and they’re expected to be devastating.

⚓ Because who doesn’t want to spend their Friday night on Instagram with US Representative David Cicilline? The congressman is holding a live chat session with constituents at 7 p.m.

⚓ This is cool: Volunteers from Providence nonprofit Inspiring Minds will deliver books to hundreds of students around the city today. They’ve been doing it all week, and have already donated 450 books.

⚓ Speaking of reading, a group of educators have launched an initiative called 401Reads to encourage young people to find the joy in books.

