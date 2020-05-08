Should the state mail every registered voter a ballot for the November election?

Pam Wilmot Brian Clewley

Our right — and duty — to vote is the foundation of our democracy. Although we hope that the pandemic will have abated this fall, there is no guarantee. It is likely that many people will still be avoiding crowded public places when it’s time for the election.

Mailing all registered voters a ballot in November is the best way to preserve our right to vote, because it eliminates the time-consuming and costly step of processing absentee ballot requests. In Wisconsin and Ohio, the surge in absentee ballot applications was too much for local officials to keep up with — and thousands of voters who had properly requested ballots were disenfranchised.

Currently, only 4 percent of Bay Staters vote by mail. That number is likely to rise to 60 or 70 percent as a result of people voting absentee due to concerns about COVID-19 in the fall elections. With close to 3 million ballots to process, our local officials will not be able to keep up with the demands of this multi-step request process.

Sending every voter a ballot by mail in November solves this problem. It’s been tried and tested in states across the country for decades. Colorado, Utah, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and much of California send all eligible voters their ballots, and many more states are considering switching to this system for 2020. The policy has proven successful in increasing access to the ballot while also ensuring elections are fair and secure.

Safeguards are certainly required. Ballot-tracking systems can use codes to identify each ballot, and follow it from start to finish. Ballot envelopes include affidavits and signature verification, and high civil and criminal penalties for misuse. Secure drop boxes as well as postage-paid return envelopes ensure that ballots can be returned safely and securely. And of course we still must provide other voting options for those who need to vote in-person.

States with full vote-by-mail systems have among the best participation rates in the country. Sending ballots to all voters is the clear choice to avoid disenfranchising tens of thousands of Bay Staters in November. No one should have to choose between their health and their right to cast a ballot.

NO

Edward Dooley

Swampscott resident; public affairs consultant; former executive director, College Republican National Committee

Ensuring a safe and accessible way to vote in the 2020 presidential election is of utmost importance, especially during the current pandemic. But in doing so, we must ensure that voting is also feasible and reliable so that the results of the election are not called into question. Significantly expanding vote-by-mail in Massachusetts is a concept that would needlessly invite more scrutiny of election results and simply overwhelm our election workers and municipalities.

According to a 2000 Portland State University study reported by the Los Angeles Times, five percent of voters in Washington County in Oregon had another person mark their mail-in ballot for them in that year’s election, and 2.4 percent said another person forged their signature on their ballot envelope. More recently, the 2018 election for North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District had its results overturned after evidence surfaced of improprieties in the handling of absentee ballots by the campaign of one of the candidates. Rushing to implement an automatic vote-by-mail program for all voters cannot supersede ensuring the reliability and sanctity of our election results.

Moreover, moving to a vote-by-mail election with ballots automatically sent to every voter would be impractical for our state to implement in the short time between now and the Presidential election in November. Consider that in 2016, only 4 percent of Massachusetts voters were sent ballots. To escalate to the needs of the 2020 election, millions of additional votes would be tabulated by mail — a staggering number when you consider our local election officials are not trained or equipped to conduct this type of an election. According to the US Election Assistance Commission, planning for an all vote-by-mail election would have needed to start by April 1 for a state to adequately prepare for implementing it in the November election.

Other states, like nearby Rhode Island, Maine, and Vermont, allow “no-excuse” absentee voting, while New Hampshire is allowing concern about COVID-19 as an excuse for this fall’s election. Massachusetts should be looking to solutions like this that will tailor the circumstances to the needs of each voter, without sacrificing our election security and overwhelming our election officials.





