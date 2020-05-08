Slight drop in deaths and new cases, as Rhode Island prepares for phased reopening Saturday

PROVIDENCE -- Eleven more people died and 249 more Rhode Islanders have tested positive for the coronavirus, as Rhode Island heads toward a phased reopening of its economy Saturday.

Governor Gina M. Raimondo is expected to speak about the state’s response to COVID-19 during a televised news conference at the State House Friday at 1 p.m.

Her executive order requiring Rhode Islanders to wear masks in public goes into effect Friday, the last day of the stay-at-home order.