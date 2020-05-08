Slight drop in deaths and new cases, as Rhode Island prepares for phased reopening Saturday

PROVIDENCE -- Eleven more people died and 249 more Rhode Islanders have tested positive for the coronavirus, as Rhode Island heads toward a phased reopening of its economy Saturday.
Governor Gina M. Raimondo is expected to speak about the state’s response to COVID-19 during a televised news conference at the State House Friday at 1 p.m.
Her executive order requiring Rhode Islanders to wear masks in public goes into effect Friday, the last day of the stay-at-home order.
The new deaths and cases reported by the state Department of Health Friday bring Rhode Island’s death toll to 399, with 10,779 testing positive for the virus since March 1. There are now 312 people hospitalized with COVID-19 associated illnesses, including 71 in intensive care units and 52 on ventilators.
Advertisement
By Thursday, more than 211,000 Rhode Islanders had filed for unemployment, nearly all for either coronavirus-related claims or under the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.
The jobless rate in the U.S. hit 14.7 percent in April, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday.
This story will be updated during the governor’s news conference.
Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com