Weymouth man, 19, fatally stabbed Thursday night; no arrests reported

A 19-year-old man has died after he was stabbed in Weymouth Thursday night, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office.

Ryan M. Martin was stabbed during a gathering in a wooded area near 83 Colonels Drive, officials said. Martin was taken to South Shore Hospital, but died from his injuries.

Investigators said Martin was “allegedly [stabbed] by a party known,” Morrissey’s office said in a statement Friday. No arrests have been reported.