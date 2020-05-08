Weymouth man, 19, fatally stabbed Thursday night; no arrests reported

A 19-year-old man has died after he was stabbed in Weymouth Thursday night, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office.
Ryan M. Martin was stabbed during a gathering in a wooded area near 83 Colonels Drive, officials said. Martin was taken to South Shore Hospital, but died from his injuries.
Investigators said Martin was “allegedly [stabbed] by a party known,” Morrissey’s office said in a statement Friday. No arrests have been reported.
Martin was a Weymouth resident, authorities said Friday.
The incident remains under investigation by Weymouth and State Police.
“Officials believe there is no credible ongoing threat to the public associated with this incident,” the district attorney’s office said.
Advertisement
No further information was immediately available.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.